Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market Size to Reach USD 5.6 billion, at a 7.0% CAGR By 2031 -Transparency Market Research Inc.

A rising demand for minimally invasive surgery and advanced therapeutic services will likely drive the market for cardiac diagnostic catheters.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A US$ 3.0 billion value was registered for the cardiac diagnostic catheters market in 2022. A CAGR of 7.0% is projected for 2023 to 2031, with a market value of more than US$ 5.6 billion by 2031. Healthcare, including cardiac diagnostics, is increasingly focused on personalized medicine.

Patients' specific needs and characteristics are taken into account when developing diagnostic procedures and treatment plans. A specialized catheter that provides personalized diagnostic information may be developed due to this trend

Fluoroscopy, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are the more advanced imaging technologies that can be combined with cardiac diagnostic catheters to improve diagnostic precision and effectiveness. As a result, the cardiac anatomy and function of the heart are more accurate and detailed, which contributes to market growth.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85396

Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017–2021 Size in 2022 US$ 3.0 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 5.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.0 % No. of Pages 140 Pages Segments covered Product, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

The advancement of technology has led to a growing demand for improved catheter designs that help doctors diagnose cardiac conditions more precisely and accurately.

Globally, electrophysiology catheters are expected to dominate the market in upcoming years.

Globally, hospitals are expected to hold a major share of the market by 2023.

With the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America , the region is likely to dominate the global market.

Global Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market: Growth Drivers

Heart attacks and other cardiac conditions are driving the global cardiac diagnostic catheter market. Cardiovascular health diagnostics have become more popular as the incidence of these diseases grows. Technological advancements and continuous innovations are driving the market's growth. Diagnostic procedures are becoming more accurate and efficient as catheter design, materials, and imaging technologies improve.

Minimally invasive diagnostic procedures are becoming increasingly popular over traditional surgical procedures. In addition to extending hospital stays for patients and reducing healthcare costs, cardiac diagnostic catheters provide visualization and access to the heart and vessels without requiring open-heart surgery. Cardiovascular diseases are more prevalent among the aging population, increasing the need for cardiac diagnostic procedures.

Heart-related conditions are expected to become more prevalent as the population ages, increasing the need for cardiac diagnostic catheters. To detect and diagnose cardiovascular diseases early, healthcare professionals and the general public need to become more aware of the importance of cardiac diagnostic catheters. Preventive healthcare measures are promoted through education campaigns and initiatives, which lead to a greater frequency and earlier diagnosis of diseases.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85396

Global Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the market for cardiac diagnostic catheters. Increasing aging populations and obesity problems in the United States and Canada will increase demand for these products. As cardiac disease prevalence increases and point-of-care services become more prevalent in the region, demand is expected to rise. According to a CDC report, approximately 695,000 Americans died from heart disease in 2021, which means 1 out of 5 deaths were caused by heart disease.

is expected to lead the market for cardiac diagnostic catheters. Increasing aging populations and obesity problems in and will increase demand for these products. As cardiac disease prevalence increases and point-of-care services become more prevalent in the region, demand is expected to rise. According to a CDC report, approximately 695,000 Americans died from heart disease in 2021, which means 1 out of 5 deaths were caused by heart disease. In the United States , heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in both genders and most racial & ethnic groups, according to the CDC report of 2021. A CVD-related death occurs every 33 seconds in the United States . Increasing chronic diseases and technological advancements are expected to further propel the region's growth. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Teleflex's coronary guidewires and specialized catheters for percutaneous coronary interventions in patients with chronic complete occlusions (CTO PCIs).

Global Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market: Key Players

Cardiac diagnostic catheters are a highly consolidated industry with few large companies. Most companies are heavily investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products based on advanced technologies.

Leading players are adopting several strategies to increase their cardiac diagnostic catheter's market revenue share. In addition to acquisitions, the company is expanding its product portfolio.

Abbott

Ares Medikal

B. Braun SE

BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

BrosMed Medical Co., Ltd.

Cascade Health Care

Cordis

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex Incorporated

VYAIRE

Key Developments

In July 2023 , Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, introduced the U.S. launch of the OPTRELLTM Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology.

, Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, introduced the U.S. launch of the OPTRELLTM Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology. In December 2023 , BD launched the SiteRite™ 9 Ultrasound System to enable clinicians to place central venous catheters, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), and IV lines. The SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System also includes a 15.6-inch touch screen, enhanced image quality, and the Sherlock 3CG+TM Tip Confirmation System, which guides catheter tip navigation in real-time.

Global Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market: Segmentation

By Product

Angiography Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

Ultrasound Catheters

Optical Coherence Tomography Catheters

Pressure and Hmodynamic Monitoring Catheters

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85396

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dental Suction Mirror Market- The global industry was valued at US$ 49.9 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 79.2 Mn by 2031

Wireless Intraoral Camera Market- The global industry was valued at US$ 184.0 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 466.0 Mn by 2031

Blood Testing Market- The market through Glucose tests is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.7% during 2022 – 2032.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research