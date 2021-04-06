Cardiac Dimensions Welcomes Robert White to its Board of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Dimensions, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatments for functional mitral regurgitation (FMR) in patients with heart failure, today announced the election of Robert White as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. White is a veteran medical technology executive, innovator and strategist with nearly 30 years of experience leading early-stage companies and Fortune 500 business units within the medical technology sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our Board. Bob is a medical device veteran whose experience and insights will be invaluable to the company as we continue with the rapid sales expansion of the Carillon Mitral Contour System and enrollment in our approved U.S. pivotal study," said Rick Wypych, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiac Dimensions.

"It's exciting to join a leader in the field whose innovative device is addressing the large unmet needs of patients suffering from heart failure," Mr. White commented. "With the extensive clinical data and commercial experience of Cardiac Dimensions, I'm very excited about what the future holds for the company and the benefits the technology can bring to patients."

Over the past three decades, Mr. White has served in a number of leadership positions including President and Chief Executive Officer of Entellus Medical, Inc. In 2018, he was recognized as a finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and the YPO Global Innovation Award. Mr. White was also President and Chief Executive Officer of TYRX, Inc. which specialized in commercializing innovative, implantable combination drug and device products focused on infection control. Prior to joining TYRX, he held several executive positions with Medtronic including serving as President of Physio Control, Vice President of Commercial Operations of the Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management business, and President of Kyphon. Earlier in his career, Mr. White held leadership positions in business development, international sales and marketing, operations, and general management with Instromedix/Life Watch, Eli Lilly, IVAC/Alaris Medical, and General Electric. Mr. White is currently an Operating Partner at EW Healthcare. He holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

About the Carillon Mitral Contour System®

The Carillon System offers a simple right heart approach to transcatheter mitral valve repair designed to reshape the anatomy and function of the mitral apparatus from the coronary sinus. Distal and proximal anchors, connected by a shaping ribbon, utilize the heart's venous anatomy to cinch the mitral apparatus, without compromising the valve or future treatment options. The Carillon System is designed to treat the primary cause of functional mitral regurgitation in patients with MR grades 2+, 3+ and 4+ and is the first and only device to demonstrate a reduction in regurgitant volume and favorable left ventricular remodeling in a randomized sham-controlled clinical trial of percutaneous valve therapy. The Carillon System is CE-marked (0344) and has been used by physicians in the U.S., E.U., Australia, Turkey and the Middle East. The Carillon System is currently being studied in The CARILLON Trial U.S. pivotal study and limited to investigational use in the United States.

About Cardiac Dimensions

Cardiac Dimensions is a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatments to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions. Privately held, the company's lead investors include Aperture Venture Partners, Arboretum Ventures, HostPlus, Life Sciences Partners, Lumira Ventures and M.H. Carnegie & Co. Cardiac Dimensions is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and has operations in the United States, Australia and Germany. For more information, visit cardiacdimensions.com.

