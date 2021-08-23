Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab Clinicians Gain New Resource with Launch of Medline ReNewal Continuing Education Series

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline ReNewal today announced the launch of a continuing education (CE) course series to help cardiac electrophysiology (EP) clinicians learn more about the fundamentals of cardiac EP lab procedures. Available through Medline, the courses are led and created by Angela Massen, senior clinical EP sales specialist at Medline ReNewal and a registered cardiovascular electrophysiology specialist (RCES) with 14 years of experience in the Cardiac EP Lab.

By 2050, it is projected that more than 5.6 million people in the U.S. will be affected by atrial fibrillation, but less than half of the hospitals in the U.S. today offer EP services. Once considered a mainstay in the cardiac EP lab of a hospital, the employee landscape is now evolving as the pandemic caused many leading cardiac EP clinicians to become traveling clinicians.

"Cardiac EP clinicians are vital to healthcare and as the industry continues to shift due to dynamic forces like COVID-19 and staffing shortages, access to educational resources are needed to meet the continuing education needs of clinicians," says Angela Massen, RCES, senior clinical EP sales specialist at Medline. "Medline ReNewal has deep experience working in the cardiac EP lab and our course offering reflects our in-depth knowledge of the needs of cardiac EP clinicians."

Offered free of charge through Medline, the three courses include:

Cardiac EP Fundamentals: This course provides students with an opportunity to earn two continuing education units and covers EP basics, including electrograms, arrhythmias, ablation, pharmacology, and pacing protocols.

Cardiac EP Technical Education: This program gives participants access to in-depth advanced cardiac EP education, covering arrhythmias, ultrasound basics, basic intracardiac echo (ICE), carto connections, mapping basics, and troubleshooting.

Basic Ultrasound Education: This program covers the ultrasound basics of ICE, including ultrasound basics, ICE basics, troubleshooting, and knobology.

"Cardiac EP lab clinicians are at the cutting edge of healthcare and with a lack of readily available courses, continuing education can be a challenge," Massen continued. "Our course provides an easy to use resource created through the lens of the cardiac EP lab clinicians, so the learning is instantly applicable on the job."

Register for Medline University to access the Cardiac EP Fundamentals course at Medline University Cardiac EP Fundamentals

Contact Medline ReNewal to learn more about their Cardiac EP Technical Education and Basic Ultrasound Education courses here: [email protected]

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=renewalcoursespr&utm_term=&utm_content=8232021.

