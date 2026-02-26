Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market worth $37.88 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is projected to grow from about USD 27.90 billion in 2026 to USD 37.88 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electrosurgery Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 27.90 billion

USD 27.90 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 37.88 billion

USD 37.88 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.3%

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the non-invasive cardiac monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of 83.9%.

By type, the pacemakers segment accounted for the largest share of 45.8%.

By application, in 2025, the arryhtmia segment accounted for the largest share of 64.7%.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is growing overall due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and arrhythmias, driven largely by an aging global population and increasing lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity and diabetes. Growth is further supported by technological advancements in minimally invasive and remote monitoring devices, expanding adoption of home healthcare and telemedicine, and improved awareness and early diagnosis of cardiac conditions. Favorable reimbursement in developed markets and increasing access to cardiac care in emerging economies also contribute to sustained market expansion.

By type, the resting ECG segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The resting ECG segment is expected to dominate due to its broader applications. Resting ECG is the most commonly performed type of ECG test and is widely used in clinical practice for routine cardiac screening, diagnosis, and monitoring. It is a non-invasive, cost-effective, and readily available diagnostic tool that can be performed quickly and easily in various healthcare settings. Resting ECG is accessible to a wide range of healthcare providers, including primary care physicians, cardiologists, emergency department staff, and allied healthcare professionals. The simplicity and affordability of resting ECGs make them accessible to patients across various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care facilities.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55

By application, Arrhythmia is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market.

Arrhythmia accounts for the largest share of the cardiac monitoring and rhythm management devices market due to the high prevalence of conditions such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias, coupled with the widespread use of pacemakers, ICDs, CRT systems, and advanced monitoring devices for timely detection and treatment.

By pacemakers, Leadless pacemakers are expected to register the highest CAGR in the pacemakers' market.

Leadless pacemakers are emerging as the fastest-growing segment within the pacemaker market. Unlike traditional pacemakers, these devices are small, self-contained, and implanted directly into the heart without leads, reducing the risk of complications such as infections or lead fractures. Their minimally invasive implantation, shorter procedure times, and suitability for elderly or high-risk patients are driving adoption. Advances in technology, growing clinician confidence, and increasing patient preference for safer and more convenient cardiac pacing solutions are fueling the rapid growth of this segment compared to conventional pacemakers.

By end user, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market.

The home care settings segment is the fastest-growing end-user segment in the defibrillator market, driven by increasing adoption of wearable and portable defibrillators, rising demand for home-based cardiac care, and the expansion of remote monitoring and telehealth services. Greater patient preference for convenient, continuous care outside hospitals, along with efforts to reduce hospital stays and readmissions, is accelerating the growth of defibrillator use in home settings.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for cardiac monitoring and rhythm management devices, driven by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, greater arrhythmia awareness, rapid adoption of advanced monitoring technologies, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives that promote home-based and remote cardiac care.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55

Top Companies in Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market:

The Top Companies in Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market include GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Abbott (US), Stryker (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), FUKUDA DENSHI (Japan), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), iRhythm Inc. (US), Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), and AliveCor, Inc. (US).

