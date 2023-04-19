Cardiac pacemakers market to grow by USD 4,019.09 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing use of remote monitoring identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cardiac pacemakers market , and it is expected to grow by USD 4,019.09 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Click & Get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2023-2027

The increasing use of remote monitoring is identified as the key trend in the market. Advancements in remote monitoring technologies have allowed doctors to remotely check on pacemaker performance and patient health. Through remote monitoring, healthcare professionals can wirelessly receive pacemaker data, analyze it, and check if the pacemaker is working properly. If a problem is found, the patient may be asked to visit the healthcare facility or get the pacemaker's settings modified remotely. The use of this technology is expected to increase over the forecast period as healthcare providers approach ways to enhance patient outcomes and cut costs. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global cardiac pacemakers market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Med Rel Inc., MEDICO S.R.L., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., OSCOR Inc., Osypka Medical GmBH, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., and Uscom Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the shortage of a trained workforce will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Risk factors such as old age, unhealthy eating, inactivity, and obesity have increased the prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases globally. This has subsequently increased the demand for medical devices such as cardiac pacemakers. Patients suffering from arrhythmias and cardiovascular disorders may have cardiac pacemakers implanted to help control their heartbeat and rhythm. In addition, factors such as the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and rising awareness and diagnosis of heart conditions have increased the demand for pacemakers. As a result of these factors, the growth of the market will expand during the forecast period.

Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The global cardiac pacemakers market is segmented as below:

Product Type

Implantable cardiac pacemakers



External cardiac pacemakers

Technology

Single-chamber Cardiac Pacemakers



Dual-chamber Cardiac Pacemakers



Bi-ventricular Cardiac Pacemakers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market growth in the implantable cardiac pacemakers segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by various factors, including the aging population, rising heart disease rates, and rising interest in minimally invasive surgery. In addition, the increasing awareness about cardiac diseases and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies such as India and China will drive the growth of the implantable cardiac pacemakers segment during the forecast period.

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the significant healthcare expenditure on cardiovascular disease treatment, the rising adoption of technologically advanced cardiac pacemakers devices, and the expanding geriatric population. In addition, the heightened awareness of the value of early diagnosis and treatment of heart disease and the presence of advanced medical facilities with better infrastructure will foster the growth of the cardiac pacemakers market growth in North America.

The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market, download a sample report

Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cardiac pacemakers market report covers the following areas:

Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2023-2027: Major Challenge

The shortage of trained workforce will challenge the growth of the market. The market is currently facing a shortage of skilled medical professionals who can carry out the procedures and effectively monitor patients. This could affect patient outcomes and the quality of life may suffer due to longer waiting times. Also, the shortage of resources may lead to higher healthcare costs, which could increase the burden of patients. All these factors will challenge the growth of the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cardiac pacemakers market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cardiac pacemakers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers cardiac pacemakers named single and dual chamber pacemakers, and Endurity pacemakers.

- The company offers cardiac pacemakers named single and dual chamber pacemakers, and Endurity pacemakers. Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers cardiac pacemakers named Zoll pacemakers.

- The company offers cardiac pacemakers named Zoll pacemakers. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers cardiac pacemakers such as ACCOLADE EL pacemakers, PROPONENT pacemakers, and ESSENTIO MRI pacemakers.

- The company offers cardiac pacemakers such as ACCOLADE EL pacemakers, PROPONENT pacemakers, and ESSENTIO MRI pacemakers. Cook Group Inc. - The company offers cardiac pacemakers named Evolution RL cardiac pacemakers.

- The company offers cardiac pacemakers named Evolution RL cardiac pacemakers. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

LivaNova Plc

Med Rel Inc.

MEDICO S.R.L.

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

OSCOR Inc.

Osypka Medical GmBH

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Uscom Ltd.

Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiac pacemakers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cardiac pacemakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cardiac pacemakers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac pacemakers market vendors

Cardiac Pacemakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,019.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Med Rel Inc., MEDICO S.R.L., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., OSCOR Inc., Osypka Medical GmBH, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., and Uscom Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

