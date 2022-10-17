Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Sales To Reach US$ 2.7 Bn By 2032, Growing At A CAGR of 5% | Report Fact.MR

High Demand For Cardiac Rehab Devices Is Being Witnessed To Develop Bodily Fitness And Lower The Chances of Heart Strokes, Attacks, And Other Cardiovascular Disorders

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of cardiac rehabilitation devices are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its latest industry report. The market for cardiac rehabilitation devices is expanding at a healthy rate due to rising technological developments and advancements.

Cardiac rehabilitation is the process of restoring full or ideal fitness to a patient who has had a heart attack, suffers from cardiovascular disease, or experienced another type of stroke. These fitness plans are often created by a qualified or experienced practitioner. Under the program, the patient's vital signs are continuously tracked. The equipment utilized in these programs is referred to as cardiac rehabilitation equipment.

The market for cardiac rehabilitation devices is growing briskly due to supportive respective government initiatives, high incidence of heart attacks, and technological advancements to improve population health. Rise in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity, as well as the expansion of research and development activities, has had a positive impact on market growth. Lifestyle issues such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits that cause heart problems also play a vital role in the increased need for cardiac rehab devices.

Contrarily, it is anticipated that the high cost of purchasing cardiac rehabilitation equipment and devices, as well as the expense of maintaining these devices, will restrain market expansion to some extent. The industry is also anticipated to face challenges due to a lack of knowledge and a shortage of competent specialists.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for cardiac rehabilitation devices is currently valued at US$ 2 billion .

. The market is projected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2027.

by the end of 2027. China's cardiac rehabilitation devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

cardiac rehabilitation devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Global sales of elliptical trainers are expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.5% during the next 5 years.

Winning Strategy

The cardiac rehabilitation systems market is favourably impacted by major players' high investments in cardiac rehab device development, rising consumer awareness towards fitness, changes in lifestyle, and high spending on healthcare.

The major companies are participating in mergers and partnerships that widen market spaces and distribution channels.

Queenax, a top supplier of functional training solutions, has been purchased by Amer Sports . It was anticipated that the acquisition would enhance Amer Sports' selection of fitness-related goods and services, hence broadening their product line.

Key Segments in Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Industry Research

By Product :

Treadmills



Elliptical Trainers



Stationary Bicycles



Blood Pressure Monitors



Heart Rate Monitors



Others

By End User :

Hospitals



Clinics



Rehab Centers



Other

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationary bicycles, blood pressure monitors, heart rate monitors, others) and end user (hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Competitive Landscape

Based on product, the market is segmented into treadmills, elliptical trainer devices, stationary bicycles, blood pressure monitor devices, heart rate monitor devices, stabilization balls, and others.

Since it can mimic climbing stairs and aids patients in cardio fitness, the elliptical trainer category is the most lucrative among others. Over the next five years, global sales of elliptical trainers are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5%.

According to research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, elliptical trainers are much more beneficial than cycling and walking on a treadmill.

Thus, demand for seated and upright models is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period. Demand for various gym or exercise equipment, including elliptical trainers, is been driven by an increase in the number of health-conscious demographics and a quick transition towards healthier lifestyles.

Key Players of Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Industry

Amer Sports Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Halma PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LifeWatch AG

Omron Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Smiths Group PLC

Technogym SpA

