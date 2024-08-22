Cardiac Rehabilitation Market size is set to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2024-2028, High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases boost the market, AI Role and Impact, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiac rehabilitation market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of telerehabilitation. However, cost barriers in cardiac rehabilitation poses a challenge. Key market players include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, British Heart Foundation, Cedars Sinai Health System, Cumberland Healthcare, EvergreenHealth, IHH Healthcare Berhad., Inova, Intermountain Healthcare, Main Line Health, Major Health Partners, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF Australia, National University Heart Centre, Novant Health, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, Scarborough Health Network, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, UNC Health Care, and Western Health.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cardiac rehabilitation market 2024-2028

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1965.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, British Heart Foundation, Cedars Sinai Health System, Cumberland Healthcare, EvergreenHealth, IHH Healthcare Berhad., Inova, Intermountain Healthcare, Main Line Health, Major Health Partners, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF Australia, National University Heart Centre, Novant Health, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, Scarborough Health Network, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, UNC Health Care, and Western Health

Market Driver

Telehealth, specifically telerehabilitation, is revolutionizing the delivery of cardiac rehabilitation services. This approach utilizes telecommunication networks and the Internet for clinical assessment and therapy. Its advantages, including flexibility in travel, cost, and time, have led to its increasing adoption among patients. Hospitals are also embracing telerehabilitation to provide comprehensive programs, including diet and lifestyle education. Telemetry, a key component, facilitates remote patient monitoring, allowing physicians real-time access to patient data, stored in electronic health records for future reference. Vendors, such as Mortara with their Q-Tel RMS, offer telemetry solutions to manage patient data and streamline cardiac rehabilitation workflows. Devices like blood pressure and heart rate monitors, treadmills, and stationary bicycles enable self-diagnosis and home-based rehabilitation. The growth of telerehabilitation fuels the expansion of the global cardiac rehabilitation market.

The cardiac rehabilitation market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising number of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack, coronary artery disease, and myocardial infarction. Unhealthy lifestyle choices such as lethargic lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and poorly managed schedules contribute to this trend. Clinics offer rehabilitation programs that include exercise training, risk reduction, and intervention for patients. Components like elliptical trainers, stabilization balls, and treadmills are used for obesity reduction and physiological well-being. Real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, stress levels, and cholesterol levels are essential. HIIT (High-intensity training) and artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning are proliferating for personalized treatment experiences. Society's increasing awareness of the importance of cardiac rehabilitation and the benefits of lower stress levels and decreasing obesity drive market growth. Patients' ability to perform daily life activities and improve quality of life is the ultimate goal.

Market Challenges

Cardiac rehabilitation is a crucial yet costly extended care process for heart patients involving frequent physician sessions and visits to rehabilitation facilities. This high cost is a significant barrier to adoption, particularly in developing countries with limited healthcare insurance coverage and fewer reimbursement policies. In developed countries like the US, despite the availability of cardiac rehabilitation programs, cost remains a significant hurdle. Copayments, a common cost barrier in the US, require insured patients to pay a fixed amount before accessing medical services, including cardiac rehabilitation. For instance, an insured Medicare patient in the US may pay up to USD20 per session as copayment, while those with Medicare Advantage Plans may pay nothing to USD60 . These discrepancies create resistance to adopting cardiac rehabilitation programs and hinder market growth. In emerging economies, where insurance coverage is limited and healthcare services are scarce, the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation further impedes adoption. Patients in these regions often view it as an unnecessary expense, exacerbating the issue. Consequently, cost barriers significantly hamper the growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market during the forecast period.

The cardiac rehabilitation market faces several challenges in addressing the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and coronary artery disease. Patients dealing with myocardial infarction and other heart-related conditions require intervention through rehabilitation programs. Rehabilitation involves managing both physiological and psychological stresses, which can include exercise training, risk reduction, and improving patients' ability to perform daily life activities. Key market segments include disease type, such as diabetes and obesity, and end users, including rehab centers, hospitals, and home-based care. Technologically advanced tools, like minimal invasive surgeries and preventive equipment from companies like A & D Medical and their blood pressure monitors, play a crucial role in diagnosis and assessment of hypertension. Market growth is influenced by factors like increasing hospital admissions due to heart-related diseases, awareness, and health consciousness. Emerging countries present significant opportunities, as their populations grapple with the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases. Rehabilitation therapies, such as exercise, diet, stress management, and monitoring, are essential for improving quality of life and reducing the risk of future cardiac events.

Segment Overview

This cardiac rehabilitation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Rehab centers

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Clinics

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Phase I

2.2 Phase II

2.3 Phase III Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Rehab centers- Cardiac rehabilitation markets consist of various segments, including rehab centers, home-based programs, and remote monitoring. Among these, rehab centers held the largest market share in 2022 due to the rise in health awareness and the expansion of rehabilitation facilities offering cardiac therapies in both developing and advanced economies. These centers provide essential medical and therapeutic services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and medication management, to individuals recovering from cardiac conditions. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing emphasis on early intervention and comprehensive care will further fuel the growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Market encompasses a range of services and interventions aimed at improving the health and quality of life of patients with cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and coronary artery disease. These conditions can result in significant physiological and psychological stresses for patients, making rehabilitation programs crucial for risk reduction and enhancing patient ability to perform daily life activities. Rehabilitation typically includes exercise training, assessment of hypertension, and diagnosis using equipment such as blood pressure monitors and treadmills. Minimally invasive surgeries and interventions are also common in cardiac rehabilitation. Conditions like diabetes and obesity often accompany cardiovascular diseases, further emphasizing the importance of comprehensive rehabilitation programs. The market for cardiac rehabilitation continues to grow, driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the need for effective interventions to improve patient outcomes. Disease type, including myocardial infarction and other cardiovascular conditions, significantly influences the type and intensity of rehabilitation programs required.

Market Research Overview

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Market encompasses various interventions and rehabilitation programs designed for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack, coronary artery disease, and myocardial infarction. These conditions subject patients to both physiological and psychological stresses, necessitating comprehensive rehabilitation. Rehabilitation programs include exercise training, risk reduction strategies, and assessment of daily life activities to improve quality of life. Minimally invasive surgeries and technologies like blood pressure monitors and diagnosis equipment are integral components. Diabetes, obesity, and other risk factors are also addressed through preventive equipment and lifestyle modifications. Rehab centers, hospitals, clinics, and awareness campaigns cater to end users. Technologically advanced tools like HIIT (High-intensity training), artificial intelligence, and machine learning are proliferating, enhancing treatment experience and real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, stress levels, and cholesterol. Society's increasing health consciousness and the rising prevalence of heart disease cases further fuel market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Rehab Centers



Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Type

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

