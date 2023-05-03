Cardiac rehabilitation market size to grow by USD 1,953.85 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac rehabilitation market is set to grow by USD 1,953.85 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries. Most emerging economies lack financial support to provide adequate healthcare services. However, these countries are witnessing the entry of a large number of players focused on expanding their presence, as the large unmet demand is profitable for these investors. Public healthcare systems in developing countries are also witnessing an increase in the number of hospitals with advanced infrastructure. All these factors are supporting the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend - The introduction of the Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program is identified as the key trend in the market. ICR programs combine the phases of traditional rehabilitation to provide an extensive and integrated approach to cardiac rehabilitation. These programs aim at reducing the readmission rate of patients in hospitals. They provide plant-based diets and other substitutes along with integrated rehabilitation with a focus on reducing the readmission rate. In developed countries such as the US, ICR is considered under medical reimbursement programs through the national coverage determination process. Such factors are increasing the preference for ICR, which is positively influencing market growth.

- The introduction of the Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program is identified as the key trend in the market. ICR programs combine the phases of traditional rehabilitation to provide an extensive and integrated approach to cardiac rehabilitation. These programs aim at reducing the readmission rate of patients in hospitals. They provide plant-based diets and other substitutes along with integrated rehabilitation with a focus on reducing the readmission rate. In developed countries such as the US, ICR is considered under medical reimbursement programs through the national coverage determination process. Such factors are increasing the preference for ICR, which is positively influencing market growth. Challenge – The lack of access to low and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs) is identified as the major challenge in the market. Cardiovascular diseases account for the highest number of deaths in LMICs. This is due to the lack of access to cardiac rehabilitation in these countries. In addition, the dearth of trained practitioners and the lack of affordability, resources, and awareness hinder the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market in these countries.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented by end-user (rehab centers, hospitals, clinics, and others), type (phase I, phase II, and phase III), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the rehab centers segment will be significant over the forecast period. Rehab centers provide medical and therapeutic support to individuals with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities. These centers also help individuals to recover from substance abuse or addiction. These factors, coupled with increasing health consciousness among individuals and the proliferation of rehabilitation facilities, are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing in the region. For instance, heart diseases in the US cause around 655,000 deaths annually. The high prevalence of such diseases is increasing the number of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation post such surgeries and heart attacks. In addition, the rising awareness among patients and the increasing presence of service providers are driving the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

The cardiac rehabilitation market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation for patients with congestive heart failure who are at risk of recurrent exacerbations and complications.

- The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation for patients with congestive heart failure who are at risk of recurrent exacerbations and complications. British Heart Foundation - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation after a cardiac event such as a heart attack, heart surgery, or stent procedure.

- The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation after a cardiac event such as a heart attack, heart surgery, or stent procedure. Cedars Sinai Health System - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation to uninsured and underinsured people every day through programs in and with schools, clinics, homeless shelters, and community centers.

- The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation to uninsured and underinsured people every day through programs in and with schools, clinics, homeless shelters, and community centers. Cumberland Healthcare - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation that help one learn or regain skills and continue healing.

- The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation that help one learn or regain skills and continue healing. EvergreenHealth

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Inova

Intermountain Healthcare

Main Line Health

Major Health Partners

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA

National University Heart Centre

Novant Health

Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust

Scarborough Health Network

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

UNC Health Care

Western Health

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The physiotherapy market size is projected to increase to USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 5.44%. The market is segmented by therapy (therapies, equipment, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The rehabilitation equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 3.6 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, home care, and physiotherapy centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,953.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., British Heart Foundation, Cedars Sinai Health System, Cumberland Healthcare, EvergreenHealth, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Inova, Intermountain Healthcare, Main Line Health, Major Health Partners, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA, National University Heart Centre, Novant Health, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Scarborough Health Network, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, UNC Health Care, and Western Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cardiac rehabilitation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cardiac rehabilitation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Rehab centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Rehab centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rehab centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Rehab centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rehab centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Phase I - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Phase I - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Phase I - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Phase I - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Phase I - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Phase II - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Phase II - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Phase II - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Phase II - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Phase II - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Phase III - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Phase III - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Phase III - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Phase III - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Phase III - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 British Heart Foundation

Exhibit 120: British Heart Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 121: British Heart Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: British Heart Foundation - Key offerings

12.5 Cedars Sinai Health System

Exhibit 123: Cedars Sinai Health System - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cedars Sinai Health System - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cedars Sinai Health System - Key offerings

12.6 Cumberland Healthcare

Exhibit 126: Cumberland Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cumberland Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cumberland Healthcare - Key offerings

12.7 EvergreenHealth

Exhibit 129: EvergreenHealth - Overview



Exhibit 130: EvergreenHealth - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: EvergreenHealth - Key offerings

12.8 Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Fortis Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Fortis Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Fortis Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Fortis Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Inova

Exhibit 136: Inova - Overview



Exhibit 137: Inova - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Inova - Key offerings

12.10 Intermountain Healthcare

Exhibit 139: Intermountain Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 140: Intermountain Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Intermountain Healthcare - Key offerings

12.11 Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Exhibit 142: Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust - Overview



Exhibit 143: Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust - Key offerings

12.12 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Exhibit 145: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Key offerings

12.13 NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA

Exhibit 148: NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 149: NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 150: NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA - Key offerings

12.14 Novant Health

Exhibit 151: Novant Health - Overview



Exhibit 152: Novant Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Novant Health - Key offerings

12.15 Scarborough Health Network

Exhibit 154: Scarborough Health Network - Overview



Exhibit 155: Scarborough Health Network - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Scarborough Health Network - Key offerings

12.16 The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Exhibit 157: The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 158: The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Key offerings

12.17 UNC Health Care

Exhibit 160: UNC Health Care - Overview



Exhibit 161: UNC Health Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: UNC Health Care - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio