Cardiac rehabilitation market size to grow by USD 1,953.85 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries - Technavio

May 03, 2023, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac rehabilitation market is set to grow by USD 1,953.85 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries. Most emerging economies lack financial support to provide adequate healthcare services. However, these countries are witnessing the entry of a large number of players focused on expanding their presence, as the large unmet demand is profitable for these investors. Public healthcare systems in developing countries are also witnessing an increase in the number of hospitals with advanced infrastructure. All these factors are supporting the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
- Trend - The introduction of the Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program is identified as the key trend in the market. ICR programs combine the phases of traditional rehabilitation to provide an extensive and integrated approach to cardiac rehabilitation. These programs aim at reducing the readmission rate of patients in hospitals. They provide plant-based diets and other substitutes along with integrated rehabilitation with a focus on reducing the readmission rate. In developed countries such as the US, ICR is considered under medical reimbursement programs through the national coverage determination process. Such factors are increasing the preference for ICR, which is positively influencing market growth.
- Challenge – The lack of access to low and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs) is identified as the major challenge in the market. Cardiovascular diseases account for the highest number of deaths in LMICs. This is due to the lack of access to cardiac rehabilitation in these countries. In addition, the dearth of trained practitioners and the lack of affordability, resources, and awareness hinder the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market in these countries.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented by end-user (rehab centers, hospitals, clinics, and others), type (phase I, phase II, and phase III), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The market growth in the rehab centers segment will be significant over the forecast period. Rehab centers provide medical and therapeutic support to individuals with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities. These centers also help individuals to recover from substance abuse or addiction. These factors, coupled with increasing health consciousness among individuals and the proliferation of rehabilitation facilities, are driving the growth of the segment.
North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing in the region. For instance, heart diseases in the US cause around 655,000 deaths annually. The high prevalence of such diseases is increasing the number of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation post such surgeries and heart attacks. In addition, the rising awareness among patients and the increasing presence of service providers are driving the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market in North America.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters
The cardiac rehabilitation market covers the following areas:
- Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Sizing
- Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast
- Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation for patients with congestive heart failure who are at risk of recurrent exacerbations and complications.
- British Heart Foundation - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation after a cardiac event such as a heart attack, heart surgery, or stent procedure.
- Cedars Sinai Health System - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation to uninsured and underinsured people every day through programs in and with schools, clinics, homeless shelters, and community centers.
- Cumberland Healthcare - The company offers solutions for cardiac rehabilitation that help one learn or regain skills and continue healing.
- EvergreenHealth
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
- Inova
- Intermountain Healthcare
- Main Line Health
- Major Health Partners
- Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
- Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
- NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA
- National University Heart Centre
- Novant Health
- Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
- Scarborough Health Network
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNC Health Care
- Western Health
|
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,953.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.01
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., British Heart Foundation, Cedars Sinai Health System, Cumberland Healthcare, EvergreenHealth, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Inova, Intermountain Healthcare, Main Line Health, Major Health Partners, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, NATIONAL HEART FOUNDATION OF AUSTRALIA, National University Heart Centre, Novant Health, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Scarborough Health Network, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, UNC Health Care, and Western Health
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
