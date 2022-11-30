Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics Market Growth Boosted by High-sensitivity Point-of-care Testing

The rise in emergency department visits due to cardiac complaints drives the demand for cTn biomarkers

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for cardiac troponin (cTn) diagnostics biomarkers is increasing as more patients with cardiac complaints are visiting emergency departments (EDs), according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the cTn diagnostics market. The sector is driven by hospitals and clinical laboratories adopting high-sensitivity (hs)-cTn assays, which can detect troponin in lower concentrations and significantly shorten the timeline for myocardial infarction (MI) detection. The global market for cTn diagnostics is expected to reach $2.28 billion by 2025, up from $2.07 billion in 2021, representing a 2.4% compound annual growth rate.

Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"An increasing need for rapid and reliable cTn diagnostics tests in EDs to mitigate urgent response challenges for a positive test result is noticeable," said Utkarsha Kaustubh Soundankar, Healthcare Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The dynamics will boost the market revenue for POC tests during the forecast period."

Soundankar added: "Point-of-care testing (POCT) is rapidly gaining traction globally and reduces turnaround time and the length of stay in the ED. Additionally, POC troponin assays can offer test results within 20 minutes, and doctors can use them for diagnosis in remote settings and the ED."

To reap the benefits of the growing cTn diagnostics industry, market participants should:

Develop rapid and easy-to-use diagnostic tests targeting EDs, as decreasing turnaround times in EDs can significantly reduce healthcare costs.

targeting EDs, as decreasing turnaround times in EDs can significantly reduce healthcare costs. Invest in research and development for hs-cTn because it can provide rapid diagnostic tests and reduce the probability of false positives.

because it can provide rapid diagnostic tests and reduce the probability of false positives. Work with scientists to develop applications and software platforms that can integrate with devices to get real-time data and increase the speed and efficiency of the diagnostic process.

to get real-time data and increase the speed and efficiency of the diagnostic process. Focus on educating and empowering patients and clinicians in newer diagnostic technologies and accurate usage to prevent false positives.

Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics—Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics—Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025

PDB7

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957971/GettyImages_1329733718.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan