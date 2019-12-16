CardiaCare Awarded First Prize at the Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) Technology Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CardiaCare , a startup developing wearable therapeutic devices for treating and monitoring AFib, announced today that it has been named the First Prize winner of the 2019 Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) Technology Parade in Tel Aviv. CardiaCare presented its innovative product, a wearable neuromodulation (nerve stimulation) device for monitoring and treating AFIb.

Atrial fibrillation incidence is rising in the EU and US and current available solutions involve ablation procedures and pharmacotherapy which are not side effect free and have limited efficacy. CradiaCare's solution involves a non-invasive closed loop approach of both monitoring and therapy. Its intended use as an add-on therapy in the home-care setting is tuned with this rising trend in medical care.

"AFib is a global epidemic and CardiaCare aims to provide doctors and patients with a non-invasive, wearable solution that not only monitors AFib, but also provides personalized treatment," said Amos Ziv, CardiaCare founder and CEO. "CardiaCare is thrilled to be recognized for developing a product with the potential to shape the future of atrial fibrillation care, by this impressive international forum."

"CardiaCare's approach poses an elegant closed loop non-invasive solution that may influence the way we treat atrial fibrillation in the future," said Prof. Chaim Lotan ICI meeting director and head of the Heart Institute at Hadassah Medical Center. "Peripheral Neuromodulation is an emerging new field, clinical trial results from a number of companies, though preliminary, might be promising."

Over the course of the three-day International Conference for Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (Heart, Brain and Peripheral Vessels), over 100 companies presented, with 19 selected to participate in the technology parade. CardiaCare was selected from among the six finalists as the First Prize Winner of the ICI Technology Parade 2019, by a panel of physicians, medical experts and venture capitalists.

CardiaCare is planning to commence first-in-human regulatory clinical trial in 2020.

CardiaCare has developed the world's first wearable therapy for treating Atrial Fibrillation. Despite new therapies, Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is still the most common sustained arrhythmia and is considered a rising epidemic affecting millions of people worldwide.

CardiaCare is a wrist-band with medical grade ECG but more importantly, with noninvasive neuromodulation (nerve stimulation) capabilities that mediate a cardiovascular antiarrhythmic response that reduces atrial fibrillation burden. The technology employs a closed loop approach involving both monitoring and therapy.

