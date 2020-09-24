CardieX Partners on New Smartwatch to Focus on Advanced Cardiovascular Health Features

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CardieX Limited (ASX: CDX) (CardieX, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered a new commercial partnership agreement with consumer electronics and AI company Mobvoi, expanding an existing Joint Development Agreement (JDA) from 2019. Under the agreement, CardieX and Mobvoi will jointly launch a new consumer smartwatch with a heart and arterial health management features based on the Company's proprietary and globally patented SphygmoCor® technology for measuring central arterial waveforms.

"I'm excited to move into commercial production of our first wearable device with Mobvoi, one of the global leaders in smartwatches and consumer AI technology," said Craig Cooper, CEO and Managing Director of CardieX. "This partnership enables us to showcase a select feature set of our Arty™ health analytics platform, representing some of the most advanced cardiovascular and consumer wearable features available on the market today – all based on technology previously only available through specialist clinicians. In a crowded market of consumer wearable health features, we believe that clinically validated cardiovascular data has an ever-increasing role in delivering better public health outcomes"

Under the agreement, Mobvoi will develop the hardware and firmware for the new smartwatch, while CardieX will integrate a proprietary algorithm feature set based on the Company's Arty™ health analytics platform. The new smartwatch, targeted for release in Q1 2021, will be the first in the world to feature Heart Stress™, Arterial Age™, Exercise Capacity™ (eCAP™) and Arty™ Score, together with active community and AI-powered health coaching services.

The partnership follows successful feasibility studies by CardieX subsidiary ATCOR to extract clinically relevant cardiovascular and consumer health data features from a wearable device fitted with a PPG sensor. CardieX subsequently submitted a patent for a unique and novel method of extracting advanced health data from a PPG sensor based on the research as well as fifteen (15) trademarks for novel and unique wearable heart health features.

Based in Beijing, Mobvoi is recognized as one of China's fastest growing and most innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI), wearable, and consumer technology companies and has strategic partnerships in place with Google and the Volkswagen Group.

The launch of the new smartwatch builds on CardieX's recent launch of ATCOR·X (www.atcorx.com), a new division focused on the development and licensing of clinically relevant cardiovascular algorithms for wearable and connected fitness companies.

About CardieX

CardieX is a global health technology company that focuses on hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders. The company's ATCOR division is the world leader in medical devices for measuring arterial stiffness and central blood pressure waveforms based on its unique FDA-cleared and patented SphygmoCor® technology. Under the ATCOR·X brand, the company also develops and licenses its Arty™ platform consisting of physiological and health analytics for wearable devices. The company's digital platform, ArtyNet™, is a connected SaaS ecosystem providing physicians with a complete telehealth solution for remotely managing patients' health (2021 launch). CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

About Mobvoi

Mobvoi is one of China's most innovative AI, wearable, and tech companies. Their products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches, the TicHome Mini smart speaker and TicPods Free true wireless earbuds. The Beijing-based company has announced six rounds of financing, including Sequoia, Zhenfund, SIG, Google, and Volkswagen Group. Mobvoi also formed strategic partnerships with Google in 2015 and with automobile giant Volkswagen in 2017. Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach to wearables and consumer devices.

SOURCE CardieX Limited; ATCOR Medical

