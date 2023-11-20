Cardiff Oncology to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Lotte New York Palace in New York from November 28-30, 2023.

Details of the fireside chat can be found below.

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Date: 11/29/2023

Time: 10:00 – 10:25 AM ET in Soho Track

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for Piper Sandler by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.