Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a company presentation and 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York from June 7-9, 2023.

Details of the company presentation can be found below.

Presenters: Mark Erlander, CEO

Date: 06/08/2023

Time: 10:30 – 10:55 AM ET in Track 2

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website following the completion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

