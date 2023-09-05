Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on September 12, 2023 and the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2023.

Details of the presentations can be found below.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference [only available to live participants]
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay
Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: 09/12/2023
Time: 9:05 AM ET

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO
Format: Company Presentation
Date: 09/13/2023
Time: 11:30 AM ET

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for H.C. Wainwright by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD 
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Richa Kumari
Taft Communications
551 344-5592 
[email protected]

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

