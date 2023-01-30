Cardinal Analytics Launches on the Bloomberg App Portal

New AI-powered default risk software is now available to Bloomberg clients via the Bloomberg App Portal.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Analytics launched its Global Default Risk Monitor, an AI-powered Probability of Default (PD) model for predicting corporate default, on the Bloomberg App Portal at {APPS }. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers now can benefit from the power of using AI to analyze default risk using Cardinal Analytics' software.



The addition of Global Default Risk Monitor to the Bloomberg App Portal enables Cardinal Analytics to deliver transparent information about default risk to Bloomberg's global community of institutional investors. Cardinal Analytics' application provides Bloomberg Terminal subscribers with this capability without disrupting their workflow.



Cardinal Analytics uses proprietary machine learning models developed over a decade of research to predict the PD of public companies listed on global exchanges. Its data is being used by sophisticated and demanding quantitative hedge funds. By launching on the App Portal, this cutting-edge data is made available to individual users of the Bloomberg Terminal.



Bloomberg Terminal subscribers globally can instantly access the Bloomberg App Portal at {APPS CRDNL } where they can search for dozens of applications that help users accomplish specific tasks, such as value and price securities, visualize and analyze data or use new charting techniques. Applications can be accessed from the Bloomberg Terminal - without disrupting or interrupting workflow.



Cardinal's Founder Dr. Mark Fletcher said, "We are delighted to provide our unique data to a global community of institutional investors who use the Bloomberg Terminal. Along with significant traction in quant funds via our data feed product, we have been receiving increasing interest from more fundamental focused users who want to be able to visualise Cardinal's data within their daily workflow environment on the Bloomberg Terminal. Launching on the App Portal allows us to service these users and for them to benefit from the power of an AI-driven default risk prediction application."



Applications contributed to the Bloomberg App Portal are evaluated and selected using a variety of parameters, chief among them the ability for the application to add value to Bloomberg's existing feature set and information resources. The App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal users access to dozens of third-party software tools for news and social sentiment analysis, technical charting analysis, data visualization and more.



