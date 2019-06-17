Cardinal Analytx and Optima Health Enter into Multiyear Strategic Alliance to Improve Care and Reduce Costs

PALO ALTO, Calif., and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Analytx Solutions, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled health insights company, announced today that it is partnering with Optima Health, the health plan arm of integrated health system Sentara Healthcare, to deliver more proactive care to Optima Health members throughout Virginia.

With Cardinal Analytx's AI-enabled insights, Optima Health will be able to provide increasingly proactive support to both members and patients. New predictive capabilities allow Optima Health to identify, in real time, individuals who are at a rising risk of health decline. The Optima Health clinical teams can then proactively reach out to these rising-risk, highly engageable members and match them with interventions to improve their health.

"The Optima Health vision for integrated healthcare aligns nicely with our mission to shift care from a reactive approach to a more proactive model. Engaging members earlier enables them to live healthier lives and reduces costs for both individuals and plans," said Cardinal Analytx CEO Linda T. Hand. "Together, Cardinal Analytx and Optima Health can truly see around the corner, bringing tomorrow's risk and rising cost into focus through the same lens for the first time. With this clearer, more complete view, Optima Health can guide members to better care, sooner."

Unlike solutions focused exclusively on members who are already experiencing high costs, or those using yesterday's data science to address today's problems, Cardinal Analytx takes a more modern, proactive approach. By applying machine learning to the challenge of finding members of a population most likely to experience health decline, Cardinal Analytx offers Optima Health the ability to intervene before an individual enters the downward spiral of worsening health and rising cost. Cardinal Analytx then combines these AI-enabled predictions with an assessment of the individual's clinical impactibility and likelihood of engagement, which will give Optima Health the best chance to proactively support the people it serves.

"As part of a consumer-focused integrated health system, we believe Optima Health must be at the forefront of healthcare transformation. Our partnership with Cardinal Analytx extends this leadership, enabling us to fundamentally change how we deliver healthcare and truly begin solving for population health," said John Coughlin, vice president, Informatics and Analytics at Optima Health. "Given that Cardinal Analytx's offering was better at identifying rising-risk members than our existing approach, we are tremendously excited to leverage this solution at scale. I look forward to seeing the outcomes for our members as our clinical team begins proactive engagement, and ultimately extending these capabilities to the providers and patients in our health system."

About Cardinal Analytx Solutions

Cardinal Analytx Solutions marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two Stanford industry luminaries and spun out of StartX in 2017. Committed to driving "better care, sooner," Cardinal Analytx partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to improve lives and decrease costs for millions of people. For more information, visit www.cardinalanalytx.com or email info@cardinalanalytx.com.

About Optima Health

Optima Health, based in Virginia, provides health insurance coverage to more than 510,000 members. With more than 30 years of experience, Optima Health offers a suite of commercial products including consumer-directed, employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, individual health plans, employee assistance programs and plans serving Medicare and Medicaid enrollees. Its provider network features more than 26,000 providers including specialists, primary care physicians and hospitals across Virginia. Optima Health also offers programs to support members with chronic illnesses, customized wellness programs and integrated clinical and behavioral health services, as well as pharmacy management—all to help members improve their health every day. The company's goals are to provide better health, be easy to use and offer services that are a great value. Optima Health is a service of Sentara Healthcare. To learn more about Optima Health, visit www.optimahealth.com.

