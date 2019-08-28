Cardinal Analytx Appoints Ryan Tarzy as Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Analytx Solutions, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled health insights company, announced today that Ryan Tarzy has joined the company as chief commercial officer. With more than 16 years of experience as a founder and executive with digital health start-ups, Tarzy will be responsible for all commercial activities, including sales, customer success, implementation and marketing.

"The past year has been a critical time in Cardinal Analytx's evolution. We've entered into key strategic customer engagements that are a foundation for expanding our customer base, closed Series B funding, and added industry visionaries to our executive team and advisors to lead us through this growth phase," said Linda Hand, CEO of Cardinal Analytx. "With his extensive leadership experience in digital health startups and building high performing sales teams, Ryan is a valuable addition to Cardinal Analytx. We look forward to his contributions to the success of the company."

Prior to joining Cardinal Analytx, Tarzy was with CoverMyMeds, which was acquired by McKesson in 2017 for $1.2 billion, one of the largest exits in the history of digital health. While there, he served in a variety of roles including vice president of Strategy and Business Development and director of the Incubation Studio, where he led a cross-functional team taking new products to the provider market. Most recently, he served as vice president of Sales and Customer Success, leading the commercial side of the provider vertical at CoverMyMeds. Previously, he served as senior vice president of Business Development for PokitDok and vice president of Business Development at Healthline Networks. In 2003, Tarzy co-founded MediKeeper, one of the early pioneers in digital health. He also was the co-founder of Playful Bee, an early childhood development startup with the mission of delivering children to Kindergarten healthy and prepared for school.

"I was drawn to Cardinal Analytx initially by the mission and the opportunity to work with the tremendous people behind this enterprise," said Tarzy. "I am thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the growth of the company and the realization of its important mission to deliver better care, sooner, to millions of people."

Cardinal Analytx Solutions marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two Stanford industry luminaries and spun out of StartX in 2017. Committed to driving "better care, sooner," Cardinal Analytx partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to improve lives and decrease costs for millions of people. For more information, visit www.cardinalanalytx.com or email info@cardinalanalytx.com.

