Cardinal Analytx Honored with 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Analytx Solutions, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled health insights company, today announced that it was selected as the winner of the Innovation in Healthcare Analytics Award presented in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. This annual award recognizes the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today.

"We are honored to be selected for this prestigious award, which – along with several payer implementations – validates the approach we are taking to transform patient care and reduce costs," said Cardinal Analytx CEO Linda T. Hand. "With the insights derived from our innovative advanced machine learning techniques, we are able to look around the corner to predict potential outcomes, which enables providers and payers to deliver the right care, sooner, so their patients can live healthier lives."

Cardinal Analytx combines predictive insights with meaningful actions. The solution identifies people at high risk of rising cost and worsening health in the future, then suggests interventions to prevent their decline. Cardinal Analytx assesses the likelihood that individuals will benefit from these changes and helps steer them toward better health outcomes. The solution also can predict specific types of high-cost, high-acuity events well in advance, providing the lead time needed to refer members to higher value providers.

More than 3,500 companies were nominated for the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Cardinal Analytx joins companies like Johnson & Johnson, FitBit, HP, Humana, Abbott and other top medical technology and digital health innovators, which received honors in the awards program's other categories.

"MedTech Breakthrough's core mission is to recognize medical technology innovation and Cardinal Analytx exemplifies the creativity, innovation and a passion to solve complex healthcare issues that we look for in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program," said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. "Cardinal's digital platform showcases the powerful potential of predictive analytics and how they can be effectively used in the medical industry. We are proud to recognize the company in our 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."

About Cardinal Analytx Solutions

Cardinal Analytx Solutions combines state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two Stanford industry professors and spun out of StartX in 2017. Committed to driving "better care, sooner," Cardinal Analytx partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to improve lives and decrease costs for millions of people. For more information, visit www.cardinalanalytx.com or email info@cardinalanalytx.com.

