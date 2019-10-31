Cardinal Board Services Announces Formation of New Quorum, Its First Women's Executive Board Workshop

WAYZATA, Minn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Board Services, the premier board services company, announces the formation of New Quorum and the completion of its first Women's Executive Board Workshop.

New Quorum was created because of the growing need for female directors on boards seeking better governance through diversity. "There is a tsunami of need coming at us over the next five years and we need to prepare more female leaders to be ready to answer the call and opportunity," commented Jim Zuehlke co-founder of Cardinal Board Services.

The goal of the event was to Educate-Inspire-Prepare attendees on how they chart their path to their first corporate board assignment. This was accomplished by a group of experienced Directors from a wide range of companies. A highlight of the day was the keynote talk given by Rhoda Olsen, Vice Chairman of Great Clips Inc., Board of Directors and recent inductee to the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame.

"Now there is a group of women who are prepared to serve as corporate directors and a place for companies who are looking to find them," commented Charlie Roer, co-founder of Cardinal Board Services.

Leading companies who sponsored the event were Cargill, Red Wing Shoes, CHRobinson, Pentair, Medtronic and The Blue Plate Company.

For more information on the day, please go to www.newquorum.com or email Jim Zuehlke, jimz@cardinalboardservices.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Board Services

