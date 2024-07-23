CARDINAL CREDIT UNION LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE BANKING PLATFORM; DELIVERS NEW MEMBER BENEFITS, RICHER FEATURES AND ENHANCED SECURITY

MENTOR, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and services, today unveiled its new online banking platform. Aimed at providing seamless access to the latest and best financial technology for members, the platform offers multiple new features including enhanced security and a holistic dashboard for easy and convenient banking.

Cardinal Credit Union's new dashboard provides a holistic view of a member's financial picture for easy and convenient banking.

The digital platform features personalized financial recommendations, a comprehensive snapshot of account activity, the ability to transfer funds to internal and external accounts via Zelle®, a real-time chat function with a live person, access to real-time credit scores, and real-time payments/automatic transfers among other benefits. In addition, the new platform offers a Spanish translation option.

Cardinal's banking transformation represents a significant undertaking to fundamentally change its operations, technology and member services to meet the evolving demands of its growing member base. This year-long process involved redefining Cardinal's business strategies and adopting innovative practices to improve efficiency and deliver personalized member experiences.

"We have been focused for nearly a year on orchestrating and planning our upgraded online digital banking platform for our members," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "We always strive to do the very best we can in providing the latest financial products and services. This initiative will enable our members to bank when, where and how they want using the latest and most secure digital tools."

In launching the new site, Cardinal leveraged help from its product partner network, including Lumin Digital and Velera. Other contributors to the initiative included Zelle, Glia and Bits of Stock. Each partner played a role in making the site's new interactive capabilities a reality.

The new banking platform also is available via its iOS and Android apps in their respective play stores.

As always, members can visit their local branch to conduct their banking. Cardinal will continue to provide financial education to adults in the community. Cardinal offers free monthly educational workshops for home buying and quarterly financial wellness sessions. Credit union members and non-members can meet at no charge with certified financial counselors who can discuss household budgeting, debt management, credit repair, and financial problem solving.

Cardinal also offers integrated financial education programs to five area high schools and Lakeland Community College, where Cardinal operates several in-school branches. It is here that students have a chance to learn more about positive money management through a hands-on approach to finances.

ABOUT CARDINAL CREDIT UNION

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 71-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

