Cardinal Credit Union Unveils New Branch, Modernized for the Future

Branch Opens November 3; Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for November 13

MENTOR, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Credit Union, the official credit union of the Cleveland Browns and a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, announced today the opening of its new Willoughby branch, conveniently located at 37203 Euclid Ave. The new standalone facility will provide a modern member experience using the latest technology and will also house the company's training department. Willoughby marks the second Cardinal branch to be fully modernized in 2025.

Cardinal Credit Union opens its fully modernized location in Willoughby on November 3.

The new branch is designed to offer an enhanced, seamless experience that bridges the convenience of online banking with the personal touch of in-branch service, including Interactive Teller Machines. Fully operational, the Willoughby location is open for member banking on November 3. On November 13 at 11 a.m., Cardinal will host an open house where attendees will be welcomed with food, beverages and free giveaways including Cleveland Browns memorabilia. An 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with local government officials also is planned. This event is open to the community.

Located in the greater Cleveland metropolitan area, Cardinal Credit Union's new Willoughby branch is a relocation of the former site at 34465 Euclid Avenue, which will close on October 31. Cardinal serves communities across Northeast Ohio with a commitment to accessible, member-focused financial services. Becoming a member is simple—and membership is open to everyone.

"Cardinal is invested in the communities that we serve and this one more example of our commitment to Northeast Ohio," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "We are in the process of modernizing our branches to better serve our members while maintaining the personalized service our members have come to expect. We continue to live our mission of 'People Helping People'."

While many of the nation's largest banks are closing branch locations, Cardinal Credit Union continues to invest in the community by offering a modern, member-focused approach to banking. Members benefit from complimentary financial education opportunities such as quarterly financial wellness workshops, monthly homebuyer seminars, and access to a network of over 20,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Cardinal also provides low-interest loans and higher savings rates to help members achieve financial stability.

A cornerstone of Cardinal's community investment is its involvement in youth financial education. Through an integrated program serving five area high schools and Lakeland Community College, Cardinal operates several in-school branches where students gain hands-on experience in money management. These real-world learning environments prepare students for lifelong success.

Those interested in attending the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony along with Cardinal CEO Chirstine Blake, local government officials, fellow company colleagues and the Board of Directors, can sign up here: https://www.cardinalcu.com/willoughby-branch-grand-opening-event/.

Cardinal Credit Union is a 72-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app or by stopping in at one of its seven branches.

