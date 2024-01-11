Cardinal Grange Search Firm Assembles Team of Champions

Grand Central Sports Management

11 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

Legendary Coach Jim Boeheim leads veteran cast of successful players, coaches, and administrators

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the formation of the Cardinal Grange Search Firm was formally announced, adding a formidable new entrance into the space of college athletics and professional sports. With a team of highly experienced coaches and administrators – including legendary Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim – Cardinal Grange will specialize in assembling the winning management teams behind the scenes that enable championship teams on the field and on the court.

Boeheim, the second-winningest coach in NCAA men's basketball history, brings decades of experience and a vast network of colleagues to the team. Boeheim's track record of building and re-building winning teams – including national championships -- at Syracuse over nearly 50 years as a head coach is a testament to his expertise at the behind-the-scenes management that is critical to any successful program.

"Building a successful athletic program is, first and foremost, a matter of assembling the right team of professionals to guide that program – the perfect mix of talents and personalities who can work together to achieve a common vision," Boeheim said. "What happens on the court is a direct reflection of what goes on in the AD's office and the coaching room."

Cardinal Grange will also benefit from the leadership and vision of Jim Nichols, who brings experience as both a coach and an administrator, and Mike Vaught, a highly successful athletic director at multiple major universities with a reputation as a prolific fundraiser. Sports broadcaster and national champion, Kelley Deyo, as well as former Commissioner of the Southern Conference, and executive of College Football Playoff (CFP), Alfred White, bring their valuable perspectives to the Cardinal Grange team, helping to identify candidates who can establish productive relationships with the players they work with.

"We've got a great group of people here who have deep, insider knowledge when it comes to building successful athletics programs," Nichols said. "We've all been doing this for a lot of years, and we're excited for the opportunity to help build championship teams, in both professional and collegiate spaces, from the ground up."

For more on Cardinal Grange, visit www.cardinalgrange.com. Cardinal Grange is property of Grand Central Sports Management.

Hannah Walker                                      
                       [email protected]

SOURCE Grand Central Sports Management

