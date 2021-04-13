Cardinal Health awarded Strategic National Stockpile contract for PPE storage and distribution

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) was awarded a $57.8 million contract, including options that if exercised by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) could reach $91.6 million, for the storage and distribution of 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to support the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within HHS.

"Cardinal Health is uniquely positioned to get critical products to healthcare providers and first responders as effectively, safely, and swiftly as possible in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Steve Mason, CEO Medical Segment. "Cardinal Health is proud to help the country by providing this critical pandemic support in partnership with the U.S. government."

With its expansive distribution network, Cardinal Health can provide rapid deployment and delivery of SNS product throughout the U.S. and its territories, as directed by the U.S. government, to assist with critical PPE needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other national or localized public health emergencies. PPE product within the SNS, to be stored across U.S. Cardinal Health medical facilities, includes inventory from multiple manufacturers/vendors under contract with the U.S. Government that is provided to multiple sources and care institutions.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts

Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and (847) 887-1487; Investors: Kevin Moran, [email protected] and (614) 757-7942.

SOURCE Cardinal Health

Related Links

http://www.cardinalhealth.com

