Cardinal Health Oncology Insights Fifth Edition: Oncologists Are Optimistic Artificial Intelligence Will Enhance the Quality of Patient Care and Outcomes

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncologists said they see a growing role for artificial intelligence (AI) in improving the quality of care and patient outcomes according to new research from Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

These findings were released today in the fifth edition of Oncology Insights, a research-based report series analyzing the views of more than 180 U.S. oncologists.

When asked about the future impact of AI on the oncology industry, 53 percent of participating oncologists said they are "excited." More than half of oncologists said they anticipate AI will help enhance the quality of care (53 percent), improve clinical outcomes, and (57 percent) drive operational efficiencies (58 percent) in three or more years. Nearly half (47 percent) also expect it to lower the cost of care.

Other key findings demonstrating oncologists' optimism about AI:

When asked to identify the most valuable benefit that AI could provide to their practice, 37 percent said automating administrative tasks to allow oncologists to focus more on patients and 27 percent said identifying best treatment paths to help them choose the right drug the first time.

Oncologists also cited the potential to predict patients most at risk of complications and the ability to enhance the accuracy of diagnostics as key opportunities for AI to improve oncology care.

"Nearly every day we read of new tools and technologies being hailed for their potential to improve cancer detection and treatment, but it is too early to know the full impact these innovations will have," said Joe DePinto, President of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. "The findings from our new Oncology Insights research suggest that oncologists are optimistic about the potential benefits of AI and are eager to explore the role that data-driven tools may play in improving care and lowering costs."

About the Survey

The findings in Oncology Insights are based on web-based surveys conducted in advance of three Cardinal Health Summits conducted in February, March and April 2019. The survey included participation from more than 180 U.S oncologists, representing a diverse mix of community and hospital-based practices. The report also includes viewpoints from Chief Medical Officer Bruce Feinberg, DO, and Eli Phillips, Jr., Vice President of Insights and Engagement.

