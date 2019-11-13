Cardinal Health Partners with TCS to Transform its IT Operating Model

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Cardinal Health, a global, integrated healthcare solutions company, to transform its IT operating model toward a product-centric IT organization.

The new operating model will embrace TCS' Enterprise Agile vision and Machine-First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), and help Cardinal Health drive business agility, and continuous innovation and transformation to stay ahead of its competitors and disruptors.

MFDM uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to reduce operating risk, boost velocity and increase productivity to deliver business value. At the core of this framework is TCS' cognitive automation software, ignio™, which blends AI, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to make enterprise IT resilient and self-healing. It uses its context awareness to pre-empt problems and autonomously resolve a lot of the incidents that do occur.

Greg Boggs, Senior Vice President, Cardinal Health, said, "TCS has a strong track record of delivery with Cardinal Health. We look forward to elevating our partnership and accelerating the transformation of our IT operating model to enable growth. TCS' approach toward driving Enterprise Agility and its ability to leverage key digital technologies such as ignio and their MFDM framework positions it as a preferred transformational partner. TCS' investments align well with our strategic digital transformation roadmap."

"Cardinal Health and TCS have a great partnership built on performance and trust over the last nine years," said Nitin Kumar, Global Head, Healthcare, TCS. "Our strong contextual knowledge of Cardinal Health's business allows us to collaborate and deliver this accelerated transformation. We are very excited to embark upon this journey of innovation and transformation with Cardinal Health based on our Business 4.0TM thought leadership framework."

About TCS Healthcare

TCS partners with leading healthcare companies to enable their digital transformation journeys by leveraging its Business 4.0™ framework and Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™). It offers a full set of offerings including digital services, IT transformation and operations, consulting and domain services. TCS' rich industry experience, business and technology services, cross industry solutions and global footprint allows for a seamless partnership with its customers in the healthcare ecosystem to deliver superior business results such as elevating customer experience, new product introduction, enabling ecosystem partnerships and efficiency in operations delivered at highest level of quality and compliance. In addition, the company's early focus in re-skilling the workforce, building agile workplaces, developing intellectual property and dedicated healthcare innovation labs, ensures that its customers are equipped with the cutting-edge tools and innovative solutions to solve complex business challenges.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

