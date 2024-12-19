Cardinal Health to Announce Second-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025 on January 30

News provided by

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dec 19, 2024, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release second-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2025 on January 30, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, visit Cardinal Health's Investor Relations page. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations page for 12 months.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom.

Media: 

Erich Timmerman

(614) 757-8231

[email protected] 

Investors:

Matt Sims

(614) 553-3661

[email protected] 

  

SOURCE Cardinal Health, Inc.

