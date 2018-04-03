Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release third-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2018 on May 3 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required.