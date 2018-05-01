Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor's Distinguished Career

"Laboratory medicine plays a crucial role in patient care. The work conducted by laboratory professionals ensures that patients, their families, and their care teams have accurate, timely results," said Chris Kerski, senior vice president and general manager of Laboratory Products at Cardinal Health. "This is a responsibility that Dr. McLane is passionate about. She instills in her students the critical nature of their work and has established best in class academic programs for future laboratorians."

In addition to national recognition for her contributions to the development of clinical laboratory sciences and beyond, Cardinal Health will provide a $25,000 educational grant to the institution of higher learning of McLane's choice. As a professor in the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences at the University of Delaware, McLane's grant will go to the university to support students pursuing careers in the laboratory field.

In the words of her nominator, "Dr. McLane has had a profound and pervasive impact on thousands of students in the medical laboratory sciences, many of whom now serve in professional leadership positions throughout the U.S. and the world."

Fueled by passion for the laboratory profession, Dr. McLane, PhD, MLS(ASCP), has spent the past four decades building her career that spans the clinical and academic settings. Highlights include:

McLane developed virtual clinical laboratory experiences across a variety of testing disciplines to increase the robustness of critical thinking exercises for Medical Lab Technician (MLT) and Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS) programs nationally. She has applied her research and evidence-based practices to drive patient safety and improve clinical laboratory departments.

As President for the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS), McLane created the "Provide the Face" program designed to educate the clinical community on who the professionals are behind laboratory testing.

In 2010, McLane was presented with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching Professor of the Year – Delaware and the Lindback Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2002.

McLane has mentored over a thousand students in the MLS student programs at institutions across the country, including University of Delaware , Temple University , Neumann University and Thomas Jefferson University . Since 2009, she has taught at least 400 additional students in her course, "The Language of Medicine."

This marks the fifth year for the Cardinal Health™ urEssential Award program. Individuals working in the clinical laboratory profession may be nominated by their managers, colleagues, peers and students, or they may self-nominate. The award seeks to recognize clinical laboratory professionals who have improved their current (or former) laboratory, enhanced patient care through their work, and increased the awareness of the importance of the profession.

For more information on the Cardinal Health™ urEssential Award program, and to learn more about McLane and the five distinguished professionals selected as 2018 finalists, visit http://www.cardinalhealth.com/urEssential2018.

