Cardinal Infrastructure Group Announces Key Leadership Appointments

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of three senior professionals to support the company's continued growth and maturation as a publicly traded company. Jason Banks joined as Director of Information Technology, Emily Lear as Director of Investor Relations and Liz Hester as Director of Marketing and Public Relations. These key hires mark a significant milestone in Cardinal's commitment to expanding its expertise and capabilities across critical business functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason, Emily and Liz to our growing team," said Jeremy Spivey, President and CEO of Cardinal Infrastructure Group. "These hires represent an important investment in the future of Cardinal and bring deep expertise in their respective fields. Together, they will help us scale efficiently, communicate more effectively and support the long-term strategic vision of our company."

Jason Banks — Director of Information Technology

Jason brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise systems, IT operations and modernization initiatives. In his new role, he will lead efforts to enhance internal technology platforms, strengthen cybersecurity and support seamless operational growth. Jason most recently served as the North America IT Director for Descours & Cabaud and previously held an IT leadership role at Parker Hannifin.

Emily Lear — Director of Investor Relations

Emily joins Cardinal with more than a decade of experience building and supporting investor relations programs. She will lead engagement with Cardinal's investor and analyst community and ensure clear, consistent communication of the company's strategy, performance and long-term growth opportunities. Prior to joining Cardinal, Emily held strategic roles at Vontier Corporation and MDU Resources Group, former parent company of Knife River and Everus Construction Group.

Liz Hester — Director of Marketing and Public Relations

As Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Liz Hester will lead brand development, marketing strategy and public communications. With deep experience in integrated marketing, digital strategy and brand positioning, she will elevate Cardinal's presence across key markets and audiences. Liz joins from FMI Corp., where she served as the Head of Brand Marketing and previously held roles with JPMorgan Chase and Bloomberg News.

About Cardinal

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site‑development solutions across high‑growth markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market‑leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient, turnkey, project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.