Cardinal Infrastructure Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

RALEIGH, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cardinal") (Nasdaq: CDNL) today announced a proposed, underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock. The offering consists of 3,750,000 shares of Class A common stock being offered by the Company. All shares as a part of the proposed offering are being offered by Cardinal. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Stifel, William Blair and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills Street, Suite 600 Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at [email protected], William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at [email protected] or Truist Securities, Inc., 740 Battery Ave. SE, 3rd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30339, Attention: Equity Capital Markets or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Cardinal

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site‑development solutions across high‑growth markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market‑leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient, turnkey, project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Cardinal's future performance. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words "may," "could," "plan," "project," "budget," "predict," "pursue," "target," "seek," "objective," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and Cardinal's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Cardinal has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Cardinal's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), and elsewhere in the Annual Report. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Cardinal cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith beliefs of Cardinal's management at the time they are made, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Cardinal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Cardinal or persons acting on its behalf.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.