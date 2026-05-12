Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Raises 2026 Outlook

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Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.

May 12, 2026, 06:30 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNL) ("Cardinal" or the "Company"), today announced first quarter 2026 financial results and raised guidance for the full year 2026. 

First Quarter Highlights*: 

  • Revenue of $167.5 million; up 105% in total or 64% organically year-over-year
  • Net income of $11.5 million; up 73% from first quarter 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million, up 84% year-over-year
  • Backlog as of March 31, 2026 was $854 million, up 60% from the prior year

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

"Cardinal delivered an exceptional first quarter," said Jeremy Spivey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue grew significantly year over year, backlog reached an all-time high and ALGC has made strong contributions from day one. With results ahead of our expectations on a strong start to the year and the solid visibility we have into the year ahead, we are raising our full-year revenue guidance."  

"Our vertical integration model is winning work that broadens our end market mix in a real way, including the data center project we announced, and a series of manufacturing and industrial awards added to backlog this quarter. The bidding environment across our markets remains robust and our M&A pipeline is the most active it has ever been. The runway in front of Cardinal is significant, and we are focused on executing for our customers and our shareholders."

First Quarter Results:
Cardinal reported revenue of $167.5 million for the first quarter 2026, an increase of $86 million, or 105%, compared to $81.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Growth was driven by 64% organic expansion alongside strong contributions from our 2025 acquisitions and A.L. Grading Contractors (ALGC), which closed mid-February 2026. These results reflect growth in all regions across our footprint, as well as the diversification of our end-market mix, with continued strength in residential alongside expanding contributions from commercial, manufacturing and industrial projects.

Gross profit for the quarter was $24.9 million, or 14.9% gross profit margin, compared to $9.9 million and 12.1% in the prior year. The 280-basis point increase in margins reflects strong cost control, scale benefits across higher revenue volumes and disciplined project execution across our core markets. Adjusted gross profit was $34.2 million, or 20.4% adjusted gross profit margin, an increase of approximately $18 million or 20 basis points year-over-year.

Net income increased 73% to $11.5 million, compared to $6.6 million in 2025. EBITDA was $24.0 million for the quarter, representing an EBITDA Margin of 14.4%, compared to $14.3 million and 17.4% in the prior year.  Adjusted EBITDA for first quarter was $26.8 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0%, compared to $14.6 million and 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margins reflect the increase in gross profit, offset by acquisition-related costs and increased general and administrative expenses related to annual public company costs, including audit and reporting cycle expenses.

Backlog 
Cardinal's total backlog as of March 31, 2026, was $854 million, a 60% increase from $532 million as of March 31, 2025. The expansion reflects strong bid activity and continued project award momentum across each of Cardinal's core markets, along with the addition of ALGC.

Balance Sheet 
As of March 31, 2026, Cardinal had $44.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $22.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the prior year. Capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $9.3 million, excluding acquisitions, compared to $10.3 million in 2025.

2026 Consolidated Guidance
Cardinal today increased outlook for the full year 2026:

  • Revenue in the range of $675 million to $685 million; up from the previous range of $665 million to $678 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%+ 

The Company's 2026 guidance reflects management's current expectations for organic growth and project execution across its core markets and includes the expected contribution of ALGC following the close of that acquisition on February 18, 2026. The guidance is based on current economic conditions and assumes no significant changes in the overall economy or other conditions in the Southeastern United States in 2026. The guidance does not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions, significant weather events or other items outside the ordinary course of business. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Conference Call
Cardinal management will discuss results and outlook during its quarterly investor conference call today starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. The call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Events & Presentations" section of Cardinal's website. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation. 

About Cardinal 
Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest-growing, full-service infrastructure service providers. The Company delivers integrated civil and site development solutions across high growth markets through a self-performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient, turnkey project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to integrity from the ground up. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's future performance. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words "may," "could," "plan," "project," "budget," "predict," "pursue," "target," "seek," "objective," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and Cardinal's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, difficulty in sustaining rapid revenue growth, which may place significant demands on Cardinal's administrative, operational and financial resources, fluctuations in Cardinal's revenue and the concentration of Cardinal's business in the Southeastern United States. Cardinal has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Cardinal's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), and elsewhere in the Annual Report. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Cardinal cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith beliefs of Cardinal's management at the time they are made, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Cardinal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Cardinal or persons acting on its behalf.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,


2026

2025

Revenues

$

167,508,716

$

81,801,265

Cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and
amortization

133,319,083


65,277,978

General and administrative

10,142,131


2,125,970

Depreciation expense

5,702,410


5,071,341

Amortization expense

3,567,348


1,527,500

(Gain) on disposal of property and equipment

(2,397)


(110,945)

Income from operations

14,780,141


7,909,421

Other expense:






Interest expense, net

(2,245,876)


(1,026,276)

Other expense, net




(241,400)

Total other expense, net

(2,245,876)


(1,267,676)

Net income before taxes

12,534,265


6,641,745

Income tax expense

(1,053,229)




Net income

11,481,036


6,641,745

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests

8,062,598


1,164,764

Net income attributable to Cardinal Infrastructure
Group Inc

$

3,418,438

$

5,476,981



 

Three months ended
March 31, 2026




Earnings per share(1):






Basic

$

0.23




Diluted

$

0.23




Weighted average shares of Class A common stock
outstanding(1):






Basic

15,104,788




Diluted

15,126,679















(1) Represents earnings per share of Class A common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the period following the recapitalization transactions and IPO

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)


March 31,
2026

(unaudited)

December 31,
2025

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash

$

43,982,867

$

97,149,425

Accounts receivable, net

96,631,099


61,282,268

Contract assets

85,238,241


54,894,260

Prepaid expenses

1,686,826


1,892,615

Other assets

540,049


432,584

Total current assets

228,079,082


215,651,152

Property and equipment, net

125,541,991


84,901,602

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,438,873


8,929,742

Goodwill

128,619,937


23,510,649

Intangible assets, net

109,046,343


15,513,692

Deferred tax assets

45,095,262


46,080,518

Other non-current assets

430,427



Total assets

$

657,251,915

$

394,587,355

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Current portion of notes payable

$

10,129,136

$

6,128,674

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

3,487,722


3,349,359

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,455,264


3,814,686

Accounts payable

94,734,950


60,600,099

Accrued expenses

8,172,033


2,956,314

Deferred consideration payable

200,001


3,966,618

Contract liabilities

9,669,372


10,831,564

Other current liabilities

22,178



Total current liabilities

131,870,656


91,647,314

Notes payable, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance
costs

185,898,921


113,152,864

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

4,993,315


4,974,309

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

17,255,749


5,851,516

Tax receivable agreement liability

39,423,529


39,423,529

Contingent consideration

15,254,000



Other non-current liabilities

554,159



Total liabilities

395,250,329


255,049,532

Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31
2025





Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares
authorized; 15,292,984 and 14,947,318 shares issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2026 and December 31 2025, respectively

1,530


1,495

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares
authorized; 27,573,875 and 23,387,813 shares issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2026 and December 31 2025, respectively

2,757


2,339

Additional paid-in capital

66,275,188


57,593,814

Retained earnings

4,282,031


863,593

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(151,904)



Noncontrolling interests

191,591,984


81,076,582

Total stockholders' equity

262,001,586


139,537,823

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

657,251,915

$

394,587,355


Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

11,481,036


$

6,641,745

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:







Depreciation expense

5,702,410



5,071,341

Amortization of debt issuance costs

130,328





Amortization of other intangible assets

3,567,348



1,527,500

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(2,397)



(110,945)

Noncash stock compensation

191,852





(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated affiliates





(47,204)

Provision for deferred income taxes

1,031,051





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(18,417,868)



3,429,615

Contract assets

(19,716,683)



(1,273,858)

Prepaid expenses

642,344



(201,690)

Other assets

249,389



(1,596,519)

Accounts payable

22,586,565



789,417

Accrued expenses

3,902,484



(517,531)

Contract liabilities

(2,053,018)



(1,619,189)

Other liabilities

22,178





Net cash provided by operating activities

9,317,019


12,092,682

Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

56,214



144,011

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,317,980)



(10,372,126)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(125,532,857)



(13,992,969)

Net cash used in investing activities

(134,794,623)



(24,221,084)










Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from notes payable

80,000,000



21,736,705

Principal payments on notes payable

(2,545,308)



(4,280,528)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(838,501)





Principal payments on finance lease obligations

(538,528)



(599,006)

Payments of deferred consideration

(3,766,617)





Member distributions





(2,865,337)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

72,311,046



13,991,834

Net change in cash

(53,166,558)



1,863,432

Cash







Beginning of period

97,149,425



20,917,108

End of period

$

43,982,867


$

22,780,540

Non-GAAP Measures
Cardinal present results of operations in a way that it believes will be the most meaningful and useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and others who use Company financial information to evaluate performance. Some of these financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") under Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules and regulations. For example, in this press release, Cardinal presents Organic Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, all of which are Non-GAAP financial measures as defined " in Cardinal's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), and elsewhere in the Annual Report. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be substitutes for any GAAP financial measures, including net income, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to companies in other industries or within the same industry with similarly titled measures of performance.

In addition, these Non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Therefore, Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. 

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures
The table directly below reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure and shows Gross Profit calculated as revenues less cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) and depreciation and amortization expense. While Gross Profit is not presented as a separate line item or subtotal in our financial statements, we present Gross Profit in the table below solely to facilitate the reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, a Non-GAAP measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Quarter ended March 31,

2026

2025

Revenues

$

167,508,716

$

81,801,265

Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately

(133,319,083)


(65,277,978)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(9,269,758)


(6,598,841)

Gross Profit

$

24,919,875

$

9,924,446

Depreciation and amortization expense

9,269,758


6,598,841

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

34,189,633

$

16,523,287

Gross Profit Margin %

14.9 %


12.1 %

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %

20.4 %


20.2 %

We define EBITDA as net income for the period adjusted for interest expense, net income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA for certain expenses associated with non-routine , including (i) transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and planned acquisitions (ii) non-routine costs associated with legal matters in which the Company is a defendant, (iii) certain consulting and recruiting costs related to acquisitions and public company readiness, (iv) non-routine revenue impact from customer claims, (v) non-routine loss on extinguishment and refinancing costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) non-routine IPO related travel and compensation, and (viii) other non-routine gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and net income margin, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Quarter ended March 31,

2026

2025

Net income

$

11,481,036

$

6,641,745

Interest expense, net

2,245,876


1,026,276

Income tax expense

1,053,229


Depreciation and amortization expense

9,269,758


6,598,841

EBITDA

$

24,049,899

$

14,266,862

Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(1)

2,318,645


155,227

Legal matters(2)




Transition and consulting arrangements(3)

117,832


150,000

Customer claims(4)




Loss on extinguishment and refinancing costs(5)




Stock-based compensation

191,852


Non-recurring IPO related travel and compensation




Other(6)

121,739


486

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,799,967

$

14,572,575

Net Income Margin(7)

6.9 %


8.1 %

EBITDA Margin(7)

14.4 %


17.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(7)

16.0 %


17.8 %

(1)

Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and planned acquisitions.

(2)

Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company is a defendant.

(3)

Represents certain consulting and recruiting costs related to acquisitions and public company readiness.

(4)

Represents revenue impact from customer claims.

(5)

Represents financing and extinguishment-related expenses.

(6)

Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

(7)

Calculated as a percentage of revenue.

We are not able to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or a quantitative reconciliation thereto, for the forward-looking guidance of estimated Adjusted EBITDA Margin without unreasonable effort due to the inherent uncertainty and difficulty in predicting the timing and amount of certain items, including but not limited to amortization of intangible assets and depreciation, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy, as the allocation of purchase price to intangible assets and property and equipment has not yet been performed. Because these adjustments are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors that are beyond our control, we are also unable to predict their probable significance. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

We define Organic growth as the difference between total current and prior year sales less the impact of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months divided by prior year sales. This Non-GAAP measure, as reconciled to GAAP below, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods. The following table provides a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measure, Organic Growth, to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, GAAP Revenue Growth:

GAAP Revenue
Growth

Acquisitions

Divestitures

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Growth

105 %

41 %

+

0 %

=

64 %

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.

21%

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