Cardinal Innovations Awards Nearly $2MM in COVID-19 Relief Grants to Not-For-Profit Organizations

The grants will address a wide range of needs that vulnerable populations are experiencing as a result of the pandemic, including hunger relief, household supplies, personal protection equipment, housing/rent relief, emergency utilities payments, clothing, transportation, counseling, medical equipment, education support and seniors assistance.

"The pandemic brought issues of inequality into sharp focus which directly impact the people we serve and the communities that we live in. The team here has always been proud of the work we do for individuals already struggling with a complex health need such as substance use, homelessness or a mental or physical disability," said Trey Sutten, Cardinal Innovations CEO. "The Cardinal team and our Board instinctively and quickly set up the relief fund and we're glad to be able to help. The not-for-profits we're investing in are on the frontline in addressing these challenges, and we're honored to provide them with financial support to help those in greatest need."

Cardinal Innovations made multiple grants in every county in its coverage area. Individual grant amounts ranged from $1,875 to $20,000.

For details about the Cardinal Innovations COVID-19 Relief Grants program, including a list of the organizations by county that received grants, can be found in the PDF.

In 2019, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare administered $800 million for the care of 825,000 members in its 20-county region and invested $14 million through partner organizations in the communities it serves.

For more information: www.cardinalinnovations.org

