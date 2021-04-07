Cardinal Innovations Names New Chief Medical Officer

Johnson will lead medical and behavioral health management and have oversight for all clinical activities, including pharmacy, quality management, and the proper provision of services to members. He will be responsible for setting clinical strategic goals and direction, overseeing policy and program implementation, and developing clinical practice standards. In addition, he will be responsible for ensuring an integrated approach to the physical and behavioral health of members, including those with needs related to Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Johnson is a distinguished healthcare thought leader with over 20 years of experience leading the implementation of integrated services and use of clinical resources and optimizing health outcomes for members. Johnson has been recognized for his strengths in managing and evaluating programs to ensure continuous quality improvement and compliance with regulatory standards.

Johnson joins Cardinal Innovations after recently serving as Molina Healthcare, Inc.'s CMO, based in Columbus, Ohio. Before this position, he served as CMO for Virginia Premier Health Plan in Richmond, Virginia. Earlier in his career, John served as WellCare Health Plan Inc.'s Senior Medical Director, and Medical Director for Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Georgia, both based out of Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to his managed care roles, Dr. Johnson served as West Atlanta Internal Medicine's Founder, Medical Director and Practicing Physician.

Johnson also brings an outstanding record of military experience, serving in the United States Army Reserves for the Medical Command as a Medical Corps Colonel.

Johnson's broad experience in the healthcare industry, alongside his passion for community service and focus on integrated care will further Cardinal Innovations' mission to improve the health and wellness of members and families across North Carolina.

SOURCE Cardinal Innovations Healthcare