Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates Launches Boutique Financial Planning Firm in the Metropolitan Atlanta Area

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates proudly announces the grand inauguration of its holistic financial planning firm in the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia. With a mission to deliver tailored financial strategies to individuals, families, businesses and medical professionals, Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates is committed to redefining financial planning standards in the industry.

Established by Morehouse College alumni Christopher Campbell and Lemond Ponton, Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates embodies the spirit of excellence and service instilled by their alma mater. The firm's name pays homage to Benjamin E. Mays, whose values of integrity, leadership, and community impact resonate deeply with the founders.

Strategically positioned within the bustling metropolitan area, Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates welcomes clients at two prime locations. The first office is nestled in the heart of West Midtown, situated within the iconic Star Metals building. The second office, located at No. 18 in the prestigious Buckhead Village, serves as a testament to the firm's commitment to accessibility and convenience for its clientele.

Campbell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates, expressed enthusiasm about the firm's entry into Atlanta's financial landscape, stating, "We are thrilled to establish our presence in Atlanta, a city known for its dynamic economic environment and diverse community. At Cardinal Mays, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive financial strategies that empower our clients to achieve their long-term goals and aspirations."

Ponton, Co-Founder and Director of Financial Planning of Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates, echoed Campbell's sentiments, emphasizing the firm's commitment to personalized service and expertise. "Our team is composed of seasoned professionals who possess a deep understanding of the financial landscape. We are poised to deliver holistic wealth management strategies that address the unique needs of each client we serve," Ponton remarked.

Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates will offer an extensive range of financial services, catering to the distinct requirements of individuals, families, and medical professionals alike. From investment management to retirement planning and estate strategies, the firm is poised to guide clients through every stage of their financial journey.

About Cardinal Mays Advisors

Cardinal Mays Advisors is a boutique financial planning firm based in the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia. With a dedicated team boasting over 20 years of combined experience in financial planning and investments, which is committed to providing comprehensive and personalized financial strategies for both businesses and individuals. Cardinal Mays embraces a contemporary methodology to unleash the full financial potential of its clients. The firm is passionate about providing tailored financial strategies to empower individuals and communities to achieve their financial goals. Please visit www.CardinalMays.com for more information.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. Cardinal Mays Advisors & Associates is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC. or its affiliated companies. 900 E. 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240. (317) 469-9999. CRN202703-6181283.

