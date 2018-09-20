Cardinal Path Launches Marketing Analytics Buyer's Guide 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Path, a leading marketing analytics consulting firm, has released the Marketing Analytics Buyer's Guide 2019 , a shortlist of solutions that have delivered significant business value for Fortune 1000 clients.

The carefully curated list of solutions arose from a need to address a growing uncertainty about which digital tools, techniques, and applications will best serve the business as optimized consumer journeys become the cornerstone of an organization's competitive advantage.

"Marketers often look to us to provide recommendations around what projects or initiatives they can undertake that will really add value to their business. It's a noisy space we're in, with lots of ways to spend budgets, and not everything provides the same - if any - ROI. It can be tough to figure out how to collect, analyze, and ultimately action their data and insights for a measurable improvement," says David Booth, Chief Commercial Officer, Cardinal Path.

"To address this, Cardinal Path has crafted a shortlist of analytics, digital marketing, and data science solutions that are tried, tested, and proven to help marketers deliver real value against their very tangible business goals."

From Purchase Intent models to Analytics Implementation Audits, to Testing & Personalization, Forecasting, and Content Attribution, the Marketing Analytics Buyer's Guide 2019 comprises nine solutions, all under $50k.

Based on Cardinal Path's experience across thousands of engagements, many organizations are missing out on revenue and profits just because they're not leveraging the data they have, or because a few components of their digital strategy aren't properly informed by their data, aren't fully optimized, or lack the governance to drive success across a complex enterprise and multiple stakeholders.

"By working across a diverse range of clients and industry sectors, we have a unique lens into the challenges of enterprise marketing teams," says Booth.

The solutions that make up the Marketing Analytics Buyer's Guide 2019 serve to quickly add tangible value, bolster digital weak spots, identify specific areas of new opportunity or recover lost business potential.

The solutions comprise:

Purchase Intent Analysis - identify online behaviors and actions most likely to lead to any on- or offline purchase.

Forecasting - leveraging data science techniques applied to past datasets to predict future outcomes

Analytics Audit - review and audit of core digital measurement tools against best practices to form a robust foundation for every digital strategy

Content Attribution - understand and quantify how specific types and pieces of content influence your customers and prospects

Budget Optimization - model and understand optimal budget allocations across an ever growing set of channels

Testing & Personalization - Test different content with different audiences and personalize digital experiences

Dashboards - Automate and provide multi-sourced reporting to decision makers across the organization for accessible and actionable data & insights

SEO Audit - Uncover opportunities to boost organic exposure and measure its impact against business goals

Digital Navigator - Put in place a strategy and capabilities framework around the complicated Martech landscape with a custom 18-month digital roadmap

About Cardinal Path

Cardinal Path is an award-winning data & marketing analytics firm that helps marketers to win in the digital economy. As trusted Martech advisors and the go-to firm for Adobe Analytics & Google Marketing Platform , Cardinal Path is sought out by the world's leading brands to uncover and amplify what works and stop spending money on what doesn't. Cardinal Path teams are the experts in your corner, helping tap the power of your organization's data to create demonstrable business value. For more information: info@cardinalpath.com

