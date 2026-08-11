Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air earns spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000

The trusted home service company makes its first appearance on prestigious list of the country's fastest-growing businesses at No. 3574

STERLING, Va. , Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, demonstrates remarkable revenue growth in securing the No. 3574 spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is Cardinal's inaugural entry to the esteemed list.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, has earned a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Landing on the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a meaningful marker of how far Cardinal has come," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "We've grown by earning trust one service call at a time, while building a team that takes real ownership in delivering an exceptional experience. This recognition validates the standards we've set for ourselves. That foundation is what will continue driving Cardinal forward as we serve more homeowners across Northern Virginia."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Spanning diverse industries, this year's Inc. 5000 companies all fuel the U.S. economy through job creation and entrepreneurial drive. With a 130% median three-year revenue growth rate, these 5,000 businesses collectively added more than 627,208 jobs.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

To view the complete list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and cooling services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air