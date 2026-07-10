Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares ways to prevent mid-summer AC breakdowns

Peak heat puts extra strain on cooling systems, making maintenance more important than ever

STERLING, Va., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple steps now to reduce the risk of unexpected cooling system failures during the hottest weeks of the season.

According to a Hippo survey, 42% of homeowners experienced HVAC issues in past heat waves. Prolonged periods of extreme heat force cooling systems to work harder, making deferred maintenance more likely to catch up with homeowners and increasing the risk of an unexpected breakdown.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple steps now to reduce the risk of unexpected cooling system failures during the hottest weeks of the season.

"Most air conditioners don't randomly stop working without warning," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "By the middle of July, systems have been running for long periods of time all day long. If routine maintenance has been overlooked, that extra workload can expose problems that have been developing for months. Something as simple as a clogged filter or restricted airflow can force the system to work much harder than it should."

Fuentes recommends that homeowners reduce HVAC system stress by:

Replace or clean air filters regularly to maintain proper airflow.

Keep the outdoor condenser unit free of leaves, grass and other debris.

Make sure supply vents remain open and unobstructed throughout the home.

Schedule a professional inspection to identify worn components before they fail during peak demand.

"Preventive maintenance is one of the best investments homeowners can make," Fuentes said. "A well-maintained system is more likely to cool the home consistently, operate more efficiently and avoid the inconvenience and expense of an emergency breakdown when temperatures are at their highest."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and cooling services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air