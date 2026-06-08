Is Your Home Vacation Ready? Avoid humidity, mold and costly surprises

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares pre-vacation adjustments to help homeowners avoid costly surprises while away

STERLING, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, encourages homeowners to take a few simple steps before traveling to help prevent HVAC problems, high energy bills and excess indoor humidity.

As summer vacation season begins, many homeowners are preparing to leave their homes unattended during some of the hottest weeks of the year. According to GSTV's 2026 Summer Travel Insights, nearly 60% of Americans plan to travel this summer.

Preparing a home's cooling system before vacation can help prevent excess humidity, mold growth and unnecessary wear during the hottest months of the year.

"Many homeowners focus on packing for vacation but forget to prepare their cooling system before leaving town," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "Without a few simple adjustments, homeowners could return to high energy costs or even a system failure."

Fuentes also advises against completely shutting the HVAC system off while residents are away from home to avoid complications with humidity.

"Summer humidity can become a major issue in vacant homes," Fuentes said. "When indoor humidity levels remain elevated, mold can begin developing in as little as 24-48 hours under the right conditions. Keeping the cooling system running helps control moisture levels, protects indoor air quality and reduces the risk of mold growth, musty odors and damage to walls, flooring and furnishings."

According to Carrier, a humidity level of 30-50% is recommended for optimal comfort and indoor air quality.

Additional HVAC tips before vacation include:

Keep interior doors open to improve airflow.

Close blinds and curtains to reduce indoor heat gain.

Test smart thermostats and remote monitoring features.

Replace dirty air filters before leaving to improve airflow and system efficiency.

Clear debris from around the outdoor unit to help maintain proper performance.

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and cooling services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air