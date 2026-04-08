Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air shares water-saving tips ahead of Earth Day

Local experts outline simple upgrades that lower water bills and reduce waste

STERLING, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, a trusted home service provider based in Northern Virginia, is encouraging homeowners to consider eco-friendly plumbing upgrades as Earth Day approaches on April 22.

As more households look for ways to manage rising utility costs, small plumbing improvements can make a noticeable difference in reducing monthly water and energy bills.

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air highlights simple plumbing checks that can help homeowners reduce water waste and lower utility costs.

"Earth Day is a good reminder that small changes at home can add up in a big way," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "Simple plumbing upgrades not only help conserve water, but they can also lower monthly utility bills for homeowners."

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that household leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. In Northern Virginia, a small leak of 50 gallons per day can cost homeowners between $180 and $350 per year on water and sewer bills alone, making early detection an easy way to reduce expenses.

To help homeowners adopt more environmentally conscious habits, the trusted home service company suggests:

Switching to water-efficient fixtures, such as modern faucets and showerheads, designed to minimize usage without sacrificing comfort.

to water-efficient fixtures, such as modern faucets and showerheads, designed to minimize usage without sacrificing comfort. Replacing older toilets with newer, high-efficiency models that use significantly less water per flush.

older toilets with newer, high-efficiency models that use significantly less water per flush. Staying proactive with leak detection and repairs to avoid unnecessary waste and added costs.

proactive with leak detection and repairs to avoid unnecessary waste and added costs. Exploring tankless water heater options that provide hot water only when needed, reducing overall energy consumption.

tankless water heater options that provide hot water only when needed, reducing overall energy consumption. Incorporating smart water technology that monitors usage patterns and alerts homeowners to potential issues early.

"Many homeowners don't realize how much water is being lost to small, unnoticed issues," said Fuentes. "Catching those early can make a noticeable difference on monthly bills."

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of heating and cooling services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at www.cardinalplumbingva.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air