Cardinal Services Enlists 212 Media Studios for Virtual Fundraiser

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After COVID-19 restrictions halted most in-person meetings, Cardinal Services of Indiana needed a creative way to involve donors in its Cardinal Call fundraising banquet. The annual event is a crucial source of income for the non-profit—so rather than cancel it, they hired 212 Media Studios (212) to develop a full-length virtual fundraiser.

"We knew this year's Cardinal Call had to be just as powerful online as it would have been in person, which meant the community needed to hear moving stories from Cardinal's employees and clients," said 212 Chief Marketing Officer & Managing Partner David Phelps. "Cardinal's staff provided our team with key materials to create a compelling video. This successful partnership enabled us to deliver an impactful final product for Cardinal's supporters."

Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in early spring, Cardinal Services' offerings for people with disabilities and challenges have become more important than ever. With 212's innovative strategy and video development, Cardinal was able to update donors on current services and gather support through a limited-time matching gift opportunity.

"Working with 212 reduced the pressure on our staff and made our entire fundraiser so much easier to plan," said Cardinal Services Chief Development Officer Vickie Lootens. "212 helped us develop the best content and strategy for a virtual event—and then they took care of all the interviewing, filming and editing for the final video."

212 has worked with local non-profits and national organizations to develop personalized fundraising campaigns and plan successful events. With more than 50 years of combined experience, 212's creative team is dedicated to equipping non-profits to serve their clients and engage donors. For valuable non-profit marketing resources, visit nonprofit.212mediastudios.com or email [email protected].

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

