Cardinal Services/Cardinal Employer Organization/Preferred Employer Solutions Data Breach Alert Issued By Wolf Haldenstein

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NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national consumer rights law firm is investigating claims on behalf of people who have been impacted by Cardinal Services/Cardinal Employer Organization/Preferred Employer Solutions data breach ("Cardinal").

Cardinal, headquartered in Coos Bay, Oregon, announced that the personal information of individuals may have been stolen as part of a data breach which occurred in June 2025.

Cardinal is notifying affected people that their personal information, including at least names, financial account information and Social Security numbers, may have been stolen.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

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If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP