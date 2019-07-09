Cardinal Survey Merges with Berkley-Howell & Associates, Expanding its Virginia Operations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Survey and Design, which offers a full range of construction services, including land-surveying, land planning, and 3D imaging, announced today that it has merged with Berkley-Howell & Associates, expanding its business into central and western Virginia.

Berkley-Howell & Associates is a full-service engineering and land surveying company that services Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and the surrounding areas and is owned by William O. Berkley, P.E., and Willard T. Sigler, L.S. Founded in 1984, the company works with commercial, residential, and government customers and specializes in a wide range of professional surveying services, including civil engineering, land surveying, site surveys, and construction stake-outs.

"The merger of Berkley-Howell & Associates is part of Cardinal Survey's strategic growth initiative and will enable us to expand our portfolio of services into other thriving areas of Virginia," said George Cunha, Cardinal Survey president. "It will also allow us to support new and existing clients as they expand their businesses into these growing areas."

Mr. Berkley and Mr. Sigler will remain with the company in their current positions as project managers and will continue to guide and support the tremendous engineering and surveying staff they've put together.

"Berkley-Howell & Associates is a long-standing company with a tremendous reputation. I am truly delighted that they are now part of the Cardinal Survey team. I look forward to continuing the company's legacy of great customer service as we expand our operations throughout Virginia and into the bordering states," said George Cunha.

Cardinal Survey & Design is one of the fastest-growing, minority-owned civil resources companies in the mid-Atlantic area. The company provides a full range of construction services, including land surveying, land planning, civil engineering, and specialized inspections. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Williamsburg, VA, Cardinal Survey employs more than 50 people across five locations. To learn more, please visit cardinalsurvey.com.

