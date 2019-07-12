Cardinal Survey Merges with Pro-Inspections, Inc., Adding Engineering Services and Inspections to Its Portfolio

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Survey and Design, which offers a full range of construction services, including civil engineering, land surveying, land planning, and 3D imaging, announced today that it has merged with Pro-Inspections, Inc., expanding into one of the construction industry's fastest-growing segments.

Pro-Inspections, Inc. is a full-service engineering company that was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, VA. The company works with commercial, residential, and government customers and specializes in a wide range of professional engineering services, including structural engineering and evaluations, concrete strength testing, soil testing, and third-party inspections.

"Cardinal Survey is committed to expanding its capabilities, both internally and through strategic mergers," said George Cunha, Cardinal Survey president. "The addition of Pro-Inspections, Inc., will enable us to offer our customers an even wider range of services, making us a more valuable supplier. We're delighted to be able to add the fine group of engineering professionals joining us from Pro-Inspections to the Cardinal Survey team, and we look forward to working with them all."

Pro-Inspections' founder, Charles A. Toney, will continue in his current role as chief engineer, overseeing operations at Cardinal Survey's newest location and building on the strong foundation that he and his team have created over the past 17 years.

"Cardinal Survey is a great company with tremendous resources, state-of-the-art equipment, and great customer service. I can't think of any company we would rather be aligned with," said Mr. Toney.

About Cardinal Survey & Design

Cardinal Survey & Design is one of the fastest-growing, minority-owned civil resources companies in the mid-Atlantic area. The company provides a full range of construction services, including land surveying, land planning, civil engineering, and specialized inspections. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Williamsburg, VA, Cardinal Survey employs more than 50 people across five locations. To learn more, please visit cardinalsurvey.com.

SOURCE Cardinal Survey and Design