Cardinal Tobin Blesses New Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit Site

Before Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D., Archbishop of Newark, blessed the construction site and the builders that will make the solemn structure possible, he reflected on the significance of the occasion and what it will mean to families and future generations who will honor the lives of their loved ones with this resting space, like so many Catholics before them.

"Friends, this mausoleum to be built here is where the bodies sealed in the name of Christ will lie at rest awaiting the dawn of the Lord's coming and glory," prayed Cardinal Tobin while surrounded by cemetery staff. "May it always be a reminder of the life we are to share in Christ. He will transform our earthly bodies to be like His in glory. Let us pray during our time here that God will bring this construction to successful completion and that His protection will keep those who work on it safe from injury."

As part of the ongoing commitment by Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark to offer a new place of peace and reflection at Holy Cross Cemetery, the future Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit represents a significant stride in combining functionality with aesthetic grace.

The meticulously planned mausoleum features an easily navigable layout, ensuring that visits are comforting and convenient for all families with heritage in the original mausoleum, which is 95 percent reserved.

The structure itself will feature architectural elegance, fixed skylights, and magnificent liturgical artwork. It will integrate with the natural surroundings, accented by majestic trees and brilliant seasonal flora.

The new Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit will feature a prayerful committal chapel with a colorful liturgical mosaic at the center and three crosses above. Granite-covered crypts and cremation niches will provide families with sacred resting spaces for their loved ones to pray and honor their memory for generations to come.

Reserve Spaces During Open House Weekend April 6 & 7

The Open House weekend, April 6th and 7th presents an opportunity for individuals and families to secure their space within this serene setting from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Whether looking to preserve the family's legacy or embarking on the thoughtful journey of pre-planning, securing a place now ensures visitors receive the best possible pricing before the commencement of construction.

During the Open House, professional and caring Memorial Planning Advisors will be available to demonstrate how simple pre-planning can be with no obligation. They are dedicated to guiding families through a complex decision-making process, ensuring visitors reserve the proper memorialization at the best prices, with affordable financing options available.

Their expertise and compassionate approach will provide clarity and ease during the planning process, allowing visitors to make informed decisions with peace of mind.

By attending the Open House, new and returning visitors can explore the facilities, understand the unique features of the latest mausoleum, and secure their family's place in history at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum located at 340 Ridge Road in North Arlington, Bergen County, NJ.

The original mausoleum is 95 percent reserved. Those seeking to preserve family heritage or embark on pre-planning for themselves or loved ones are encouraged to secure space before prices increase April 8, 2024.

For more information and video, visit the website: www.holycross-cemetery.org or click here.

Review and save the date for the remaining spring open house weekends:

APRIL 6 & 7 - HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum 340 Ridge Rd.

North Arlington, NJ 07031 (Bergen County)

www.HolyCross-Cemetery.org

April 20 & 21 - SAINT GERTRUDE

St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum 53 Inman Ave.

Colonia, NJ 07067 (Middlesex County)

www.SaintGertrudeCemetery.org

MAY 4 & 5 - HOLY NAME

Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum 823 West Side Ave.

Jersey City, NJ 07306 (Hudson)

www.HolyNameCemetery.org

