Cardinal Transport, Inc. Implements E-Logs for Immediate Benefits

Executives at Cardinal, as well as sister company CR Transport & Logistics, sought to upgrade their fleets with an electronic logging system that provides value not only to their companies, but also to the owner operators who make up the fleets. They chose a turnkey Rand McNally system that offers superior truck-specific navigation for drivers, top-of-the-line fleet management tools for the home office, and cellular mobile communication to connect them.

"Rand McNally provides the key measures we were looking for with the new DriverConnect platform and devices," said Mitchell Falat, Director of Safety & Compliance at Cardinal. "The implementation went as well as it possibly could. The system is incredibly user-friendly, both from a business and driver perspective."

The solution selected by Cardinal provides an in-cab head unit and screen in the form of the TND™ 740 – which also includes Rand McNally's award-winning truck navigation. Attached to the TND™ 740 is Rand McNally's DC 200® S – the fleet management module that snaps to the back of the TND™, providing a single-box solution. There is no need for a J-Bus plug-in device and an in-cab phone or tablet: A single cord plugs into the truck's diagnostic port and also powers the combination device. The fleet management and E-Log applications are part of Rand McNally's DriverConnect platform.

Cardinal's drivers have quickly embraced several features of the Rand McNally solution, including the simple installation, easy-to-use interface on the TND™, and robust features that are intuitive to navigate.

"When evaluating the Rand McNally DriverConnect platform, our drivers told us that they were comfortable with it because it's as simple as the technology they use on a daily basis – tablets and computers. This familiarity helped them to quickly adopt the technology, and they actually welcomed it into their trucks," Falat continued.

The in-cab devices, in tandem with the back-end Rand McNally DriverConnect web portal, have helped the fleet increase overall efficiency as well as better Hours of Service logging accuracy. At the same time, Cardinal managers have been able to decrease the time dispatchers spend communicating with drivers over the phone by messaging through the DC 200® S's built-in cellular modem for constant connectivity.

Falat also noted the unparalleled support that his company received from Rand McNally's Field team. At Cardinal's request, Rand McNally field personnel spent several days training staff, programming units, and syncing and bundling devices – all before the official roll out to drivers. The drivers quickly learned the electronic logging system and got back on road, resulting in little downtime and instant implementation savings for Cardinal.

As one of Cardinal's owner operators, Mike Dunnagan, noted: "Whether we liked it or not, we all had to switch over to ELDs because of the mandate. But if you have to switch, this device works the best out of all of them."

"I am the first driver in the fleet to have gotten the device, and have had absolutely no issues," Dunnagan said. "It's very easy to use."

Beyond the initial return on investment, Cardinal managers are monitoring the company's operations and expect further savings from simplified reporting, reduced paperwork, and lower administration costs.

