Cardinality Partners with Oregon's Department of Early Learning and Care to Modernize Child Care Provider Management System

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai, an AI SaaS solutions provider for government agencies, was awarded the project for modernizing Child Care Provider Management for Oregon's Department of Early Learning and Care (OR DELC).

Cardinality will partner with OR DELC to replace its existing legacy systems, Child Care Regulatory Information System (CCRIS), Provider Pay (PP), and Service Authorization (SA) with Cardinality's Provider Management System, by the end of 2024.

The solution will empower the agency in its mission to support the well-being and development of young children and families by focusing on various areas including Child Care Licensing, Compliance, and Background checks, Early Learning Programs, Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) Subsidy Payments, Cross Systems Integration, Policy and Research, and Equity.

Cloud-based and data-driven, the proposed solution is built-for-government, on a low-code platform. It will be configured to meet DELC's needs and leverage pre-built modules to facilitate intake, case management, business rules, and more. As a result, it can significantly reduce the implementation timeline compared to custom-built or generic commercial products. Configurable and flexible by design, the solution can adapt to the agency's evolving needs.

About Cardinality

Cardinality is a data technology company helping government agencies achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions. Cardinality is a GovTech 100 company from 2020-2023 and was the SaaSBOOMi vertical SaaS startup of 2020.

For more information, please visit www.cardinality.ai

