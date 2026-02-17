Cardinality.ai Appoints Phil Agee as CEO to Lead Next Phase of AI-Driven Growth and Public-Sector Impact

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai today announced the appointment of Phil Agee as Chief Executive Officer. His appointment positions the company for its next phase of disciplined, scalable growth as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and data-driven modernization increasingly reshape how public-sector health and human services agencies deliver services and improve outcomes.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for both Cardinality and the broader public sector. Government agencies nationwide are accelerating adoption of AI-enabled technologies to modernize operations, improve decision-making, and better serve communities. Cardinality enters this next chapter with strong market momentum, established product–market fit across health and human services agencies, and expanding national interest in its platform and capabilities.

"Phil Agee is the right leader for Cardinality at this defining moment in the company's journey," said Greg Baroni, Member of the Board of Directors. "He brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology organizations, strengthening operational discipline, and delivering measurable impact in complex public-sector environments. Phil combines strategic vision with execution rigor—positioning Cardinality not only to build on its strong foundation, but to accelerate innovation, deepen customer partnerships, and expand our impact nationwide. The Board has full confidence in his leadership as we enter this next chapter of long-term value creation and accelerated impact."

Agee has spent more than 20 years leading organizations through periods of growth, operational transformation, and technology-driven scale. His track record includes building high-performing teams, aligning technology investments with mission outcomes, and helping organizations mature from emerging innovators into trusted market leaders.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role at Cardinality at such a pivotal time," said Phil Agee. "Artificial intelligence and advanced analytics are transforming how government agencies operate and serve their communities. Cardinality has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to continue delivering meaningful results for our clients and partners. Our focus moving forward is clear—disciplined execution, customer success, and advancing Cardinality's mission through innovation that delivers real-world impact for the communities our clients serve."

The Board emphasized that this leadership transition provides continuity for employees, customers, and partners while strengthening the company's ability to scale responsibly and deliver long-term value.

Cardinality.ai is a technology and analytics company that partners with government agencies to modernize operations, improve outcomes, and better serve communities. The company delivers AI-enabled and data-driven solutions informed by deep public-sector expertise.

