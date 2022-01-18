Cardinality.ai low code platform to deliver embedded AI and Intelligence at scale with MicroStrategy

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a data technology group helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through artificial intelligence (AI) solutions announced a new OEM partnership with MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR). As a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics, MicroStrategy will deliver AI powered insights to Citizens, Caseworkers, and Policy leaders at scale.

The partnership is a continuation of Cardinality's strategy to offer complete, configurable, AI embedded solutions that can be implemented easily by government agencies. This has been a key focus for Cardinality CEO, Thiag Loganathan . "Our mission is to make it easy for government technology leaders to modernize fast and for policy leaders to continuously improve citizen outcomes," said Loganathan.

The partnership will deliver AI powered insights to Citizens, Caseworkers, and Policy Leaders at speed and scale. With MicroStrategy's proven capability of delivering analytics and productivity applications to the enterprise, Government agencies will secure trusted apps and insights as part of Cardinality SaaS solutions.

According to Kevin Jones , COO of Cardinality.ai and NASCIO Technology Champion in 2020, "The partnership with MicroStrategy will accelerate our mission of enabling government workers to deliver citizen services effectively. Cardinality's solutions of embedded actionable, AI-driven insights and recommendations for all operational workflows will be powered by MicroStrategy. ClearCycle disbursement technology systems and MicroStrategy partnerships will add best-in-class financials and data management capabilities to our AI case management and population management solutions, making it easier for government leaders to implement a completely configurable solution faster with significantly reduced risk."

Rick "Ozzie" Nelson, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at MicroStrategy Incorporated added, "MicroStrategy highly values its OEM partnerships, and we are thrilled to team with Cardinality.ai to deliver premier solutions to help our government partners meet their mission and business objectives."

About Cardinality.ai

Cardinality helps government agencies achieve better social and economic outcomes through intuitive, AI cloud-based solutions. Founded in 2017 by four serial entrepreneurs and a team of data specialists, the company has one goal: impact a billion lives. And it's already on its way—Cardinality solutions are being used by multiple agencies in the states of Indiana and Maryland. Their suite of solutions is built specifically for the workforce, health, and human services leveraging its modern AI Case Management, CRM, ERP, RedBird AI, and Low-Code platform, so that agencies can modernize existing systems up to 50% faster than other low-code platforms and 200% faster than custom or unproven solutions.

Cardinality has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and as the SaaSBOOMi vertical SaaS startup of 2020. For more information, please visit www.cardinality.ai .

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, opensource architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

