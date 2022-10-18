CardinalOps Hosts Black Hat Webinar with Google's Dr. Anton Chuvakin on "SOC Modernization - Where Do We Go From Here?"

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps , the AI-powered detection engineering company, today announced it is hosting a live Black Hat webinar with Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor at Office of the CISO, Google Cloud and Phil Neray, VP of Cyber Defense Strategy at CardinalOps. The webinar will discuss creative new ways to approach modernizing the security operations center (SOC).

SOC modernization is usually understood to mean applying more automation and security tools to address the challenges of an expanding attack surface, security talent shortage, and too many alerts from too many tools.

But SOC modernization extends far beyond technology alone, providing organizations with an opportunity to reassess skills and roles and support a distributed workforce – while incorporating human creativity and innovation as a strategic force multiplier.

Dr. Anton Chuvakin and Phil Neray will discuss thought-provoking topics such as:

Balancing process consistency and human creativity: Strong thought-out processes are what differentiates organizations with mature defensive capabilities from those with only a collection of the latest shiny toys. But the challenge for a modern security leader is balancing the need for repeatable, predictable, and effective processes on one side – with the need to harness human creativity, initiative, and innovation on the other side. This is essential to defending against our adversaries who are also human actors and constantly adapting.

The webinar will build upon many of the ideas in the " Future of the SOC " white paper by Google Cloud and Deloitte.

To hear expert insights, join Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor at the Office of the CISO, Google Cloud, and Phil Neray, VP of Cyber Defense Strategy at CardinalOps, as they discuss the key forces shaping modern security operations.

WHAT: Black Hat webinar featuring Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor at Office of the CISO, Google Cloud and Phil Neray, VP of Cyber Defense Strategy at CardinalOps

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2 pm ET

REGISTER: Black Hat webinars website

About Dr. Anton Chuvakin

Dr. Anton Chuvakin is a Security Advisor at the Office of the CISO, Google Cloud, where he arrived via the Chronicle Security (an Alphabet company) acquisition in July 2019. Until June 2019, Dr. Anton Chuvakin was a Research VP and Distinguished Analyst at Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP) Security and Risk Management Strategies (SRMS) team. At Gartner, he covered a broad range of security operations and detection and response topics and is credited with inventing the term "EDR." He also worked for some of the earliest log management companies in the early 2000s.

About Phil Neray

With 20+ years of cybersecurity experience, Phil comes to CardinalOps from Microsoft Security, which he joined after the acquisition of CyberX, an early innovator in IoT/OT security monitoring. He previously held executive roles at IBM Security/Q1 Labs, Guardium (acquired by IBM), Veracode, and Symantec. Phil has a BSEE from McGill University, is certified in cloud security (CCSK), and has a black belt in American Jiu-Jitsu.

About CardinalOps

Most security vendors pitch you on replacing your stack or adding new monitoring tools to it. CardinalOps has a more practical approach. The CardinalOps SaaS platform uses AI and automation to address some of the biggest complexity headaches that organizations have in managing their existing SOC detection solutions and operationalizing MITRE ATT&CK, without requiring you to walk away from the investments you've made in your current stack.

Our SaaS platform continuously eliminates hidden detection coverage gaps you may not even know you have, prioritized according to your business priorities and the APTs and adversary techniques most relevant to your organization. It provides visibility into your current detection posture, with metrics and board-level reporting based on the standard MITRE ATT&CK framework. Setup takes less than an hour because there are no agents to deploy and it easily connects via the native APIs of your SIEM/XDR. What's more, it helps boost your detection engineering team's productivity 10x compared to manual processes. Learn more at cardinalops.com .

