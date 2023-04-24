CardinalOps Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

CardinalOps Wins Next Gen Continuous Detection Posture Management In 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #rsac2023

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps, the detection posture management company, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) has selected the company as the winner of the "Next Generation Continuous Detection Posture Management" category in the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards.

CardinalOps joins Global InfoSec award winners in other categories including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Sumo Logic, Tanium, and more.

"CardinalOps embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The judges of the awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

Focused on helping organizations maximize the effectiveness of their existing security stacks and SIEM/XDR solutions — including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, Google Chronicle, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, and SumoLogic — the CardinalOps platform uses automation and MITRE ATT&CK to continuously eliminate detection coverage gaps based on the adversary techniques most relevant to their organizations.

As the standard framework for understanding adversary playbooks and behavior, MITRE ATT&CK now describes more than 500 techniques and sub-techniques used by threat groups such as APT28, the Lazarus Group, FIN7, and LAPSUS$.

According to ESG research, 89% of organizations currently use MITRE ATT&CK to reduce risk for security operations use cases such as determining priorities for detection engineering, applying threat intelligence to alert triage, and gaining a better understanding of adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

"Security operations teams are challenged by constant change in the threat landscape and a constantly-expanding attack surface," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder at CardinalOps. "Detection Posture Management enables them to continuously identify and remediate blind spots based on business risk. We see this award recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine as recognition of its importance."

CardinalOps will be exhibiting at the RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco, April 24-27 (North Hall, booth #5228). Get your complementary, personally-signed hardcopy of Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency by Andy Greenberg, the top cybersecurity writer at Wired magazine, on Wednesday, April 26 at 3pm PDT (while supplies last). Learn more at: https://www.cardinalops.com/.

About CardinalOps

Founded by security experts with nation-state expertise and led by executives from industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft Security, and IBM Security, CardinalOps is focused on maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of your existing security stack.

Using automation and MITRE ATT&CK, the CardinalOps platform continuously assesses your detection posture and eliminates coverage gaps in your existing SIEM/XDR so you can easily implement a threat-informed defense.

What's more, it drives cost savings and greater efficiencies by recommending new ways to tune noisy and inefficient queries, reduce logging volume, and eliminate underused tools in your stack. Learn more at cardinalops.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

